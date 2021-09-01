Armaan Jaffer Smashes Hundred as Mumbai Thrash Oman by 231 Runs

Mumbai defeated Oman by a mammoth margin of 231 runs and took an unassailable lead in the three-match series on Tuesday. Armaan Jaffer’s majestic hundred and his superb counter-attacking 122-run partnership with Sujit Nayak helped Mumbai put up 300 runs on the board. After a brilliant batting display, the bowling department joined the party as Mohit Avasthi scythed through the Oman batting order to hand Mumbai a comprehensive 231 runs win in the second one-day match in Muscat.

It is worth a mention here that Armaan was a member of India’s Under-19 World Cup team in 2016. He was coached by former Indian captain Rahul Dravid. Speaking about the influence Dravid had on him and other youngsters, Jaffer had said that he learnt a lot about discipline and a positive attitude under the tutelage of the former Indian captain.

On Tuesday, Mumbai did not get off to a bright start, losing the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (27) and Drew Gomel (05) quite early in the innings. This is when Arman Jaffer took charge. He added 63 runs for the third wicket with Chinmay Sutar (37).

Oman hit back with three quick wickets and Mumbai were reduced to 151 for five wickets. Jaffer was then joined by Sujit Nayak, and the duo then added 122 runs for the sixth wicket to notch up 300 runs. Hitting 11 fours and three sixes in his innings, Arman scored a spectacular ton.

Avasthi then wreaked havoc as all his four wickets were picked up in his first four overs. Fellow pacer Deepak Shetty (2/9) and left-arm spinner Dhrumil Matkar (3/21) also contributed with key wickets as only two Oman batsmen - Shoaib Khan (10) and Mohammad Nadeem (35) – ended with a double-digit score. The third ODI will be played on September 3.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here