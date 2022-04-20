'Around The Corner': RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Hopeful of Hitting a Century Soon

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis began his IPL 2022 with a bang, belting 88 in his team’s season opening game. However, his form quickly deserted him as in the following five innings, he scored a combined 66 runs.

On Tuesday, he left the lean phase in style with a responsible and game-changing innings against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. Du Plessis scored 96 off 64 after his team had lost three quick wickets including that for Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell inside the Powerplay.

Du Plessis’ jersey was covered in his sweat during the death overs and a tired-looking shot in the final over of RCB innings denied him a century.

The South African said the big ground meant he was left with running lot of doubles during the latter part of RCB innings which left him exhausted. “Due to the nature of this ground, you do run a lot of twos and towards the end, it can be tiring. I got a few 96, and a 97, so hopefully (a century) is around the corner,” Du Plessis said at the post-match presentation.

He added, “We needed someone to stabilise the innings and then get going at the back end. Today, grateful that I could do it. Important that I am able to follow my blueprint of batting. If you bowled slow into the wicket to the big boundary, it never felt like you had enough power to clear that boundary. I was tired, but was still hoping that I could hit some at the end.”

Du Plessis said RCB need someone to play the role of an anchor to keep the innings together and pointed out that quite often, they have been bailed out by Dinesh Karthik in the end.

“Need one guy to bat through consistently, but we haven’t had that frequently. DK has saved us quite a bit, hopefully today is a stepping stone in that direction,” he said.

He also praised his bowlers for sticking to the plan, especially in the death overs.

“Before the last two games, it (death bowling) was a concern as we were getting hit in areas we shouldn’t have been. But in the last two games, we’ve got hit to where we’ve wanted to. Harshal (Patel) has been exceptional, watch out for him, he’s going to be special for the rest of the season too,” he Du Plessis said.

With the win, RCB have now climbed up to the second spot in the standings, presenting their challenge for the playoff spots. However, Du Plessis isn’t worried about that, yet.

“At the moment, lot of teams at the top, and many in the middle, and when that happens, it’s always a scramble (for playoffs). But that’s out of our control. We need to just working on our strengths and we actually can get better in a few things,” he said.

