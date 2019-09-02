Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Mohammed Shami in Domestic Violence Case

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Mohammed Shami in Domestic Violence Case

Trouble seems to be mounting for Indian pacer Mohammed Shami after an arrest warrant was issued against him by Alipore court in West Bengal in connection with the domestic violence case.

Shami has been given 15 days to surrender and his brother Hasid Ahmed has also been named in the warrant. He is likely to be arrested immediately.

The Indian pacer was charged with domestic violence and sexual harassment earlier in the year. His wife Hasin Jahan had accused the pacer of sexual harassment and domestic violence. She filed the complaint against four members of his family.

Shami however has denied all the allegations. He has been one of the mainstays of the Indian pace attack and has had been one the standout performers in the last one year.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that no action will be taken against the bowler till they see the charge sheet.

A BCCI functionary said that it was too early to take any action in the matter and a call can only be taken once the charge sheet is received.

"Yes, we do understand that an arrest warrant has been issued. But don't really see us getting involved in this at this point in time. Once we see the charge sheet, we can decide how things stand and if the BCCI constitution calls for any action. But at this point in time, I would say it is too early to take a call on the matter," the functionary said.

(With Inputs From IANS)​

