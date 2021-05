ARS vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction And Top Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021, Aachen Rising Stars vs Bonn Blue Star May 28 4:30 pm PM IST

ARS vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 43 between Aachen Rising Stars and Bonn Blue Star: In the 43rd match of the ongoing ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 tournament, Aachen Rising Stars will lock horns against Bonn Blue Star. The match is scheduled at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Friday, May 28, at 04:30 pm IST.

Bonn Blue Star are currently third in Group B of the ECS T10 Krefeld with nine points to their name. In the eight matches played so far, they have won four, lost thrice, while one match was abandoned. On the other hand, the Aachen Rising Stars are placed second in Group A of the standings and are four points behind group leaders MSC Frankfurt. They have played the same number of matches, however they have won five and lost three so far.

Ahead of the match between Aachen Rising Stars and Bonn Blue Star; here is everything you need to know:

ARS vs BBS Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will not be broadcast in India

ARS vs BBS Live Streaming

The match between ARS vs BBS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ARS vs BBS Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 28 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, in Krefeld. The game will start at 04:30 PM IST.

ARS vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dilshan Rajudeen

Vice-captain: Varun Reddy

Suggested Playing XI for ARS vs BBS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sagar Kataria

Batsmen: Vikram Jeet, Dilshan Rajudeen, Faheem Jan

All-rounders: Javed Khan, Varun Reddy, MD Shafiullah Kadem

Bowlers: Osman Shirzad, Haron Khan, Safi Khan, Bryan Rattan

ARS vs BBS Probable XIs

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria (WK), Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Puneet Atal, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan

Bonn Blue Star: Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Jawad Azizi, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas

