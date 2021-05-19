ARS vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match, May 19, 04:30 pm IST

ARS vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Aachen Rising Stars and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Aachen Rising Stars will be up against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in the 11th and 12th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld. Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld will host both the thrillers on May 19, Wednesday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST, respectively.

Aachen Rising Stars started their campaign in the competition with a loss against MSF Frankfurt by ten wickets. However, in their second encounter against the same opposition, they managed to return to winning ways as Aachen Rising Stars registered a victory by nine wickets. The side will now be hoping to continue their winning momentum by scripting a victory against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters.

On the other hand, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters have succumbed to a below-average performance as they could secure victory in just one match out of the four played. They are languishing at the fourth spot with just two points. In their previous encounter, they managed to beat VfB Gelsenkirchen by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Aachen Rising Stars and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters; here is everything you need to know:

ARS vs BUB Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not telecasted in India.

ARS vs BUB Live Streaming

The match between ARS vs BUB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ARS vs BUB Match Details

The 11th match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will see Aachen Rising Stars up against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 04:30 pm IST on May 19, Wednesday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

ARS vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sagar Kataria

Vice-Captain: Faheem Jan

Suggested Playing XI for ARS vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ahilan Ravinthran, Sagar Kataria

Batsmen: Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Ali Abbas Akbar

All-rounders: Osman Shirzad, Mani Janarthanam

Bowlers: Ahmad Shirzad, Kumar Mahendran, Pakeetharan Praba

ARS vs BUB Probable XIs:

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy (c), Sagar Kataria (wk), Faheem Jan, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Ahmad Shirzad, Gulistan Muhammad

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Ahilan Ravinthran (wk), Kumar Mahendran (c), Sri Kanth Vaka, Ali Abbas Akbar, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Mani Janarthanam, Stebin Stephen

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here