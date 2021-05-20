ARS vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match, May 20, 04:30 pm IST

ARS vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Aachen Rising Stars and Koln Challengers:Aachen Rising Stars will be up against Koln Challengers in the 15th and 16th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021. Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld will host both the thrillers on May 20, Thursday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST.

Aachen Rising Stars are enjoying a decent ride in the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 as they are sitting at the third position on the points table. Rising Stars have managed to secure victory in three matches out of four played. Their last two encounters saw them scripting victory against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters by nine wickets and 17 runs, respectively.

Koln Challengers, on the other hand, have succumbed to a torrid outing in the tournament. They have featured in four matches thus far and have lost all the games. In their last encounter, they were defeated by MSC Frankfurt by eight wickets. The franchise will be hoping to make amends and return back to the winning ways at the earliest.

Ahead of the match between Aachen Rising Stars and Koln Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

ARS vs KCH Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not telecasted in India

ARS vs KCH Live Streaming

The match between ARS vs KCH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ARS vs KCH Match Details

The 15th match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will see Aachen Rising Stars playing against Koln Challengers at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 04:30 pm IST on May 20, Thursday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

ARS vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sagar Kataria

Vice-Captain- Rohit Narayanan

Suggested Playing XI for ARS vs KCH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vijay Rathnavel,Sagar Kataria

Batsmen: Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Sriram Gurumurthy, Rohit Narayanan

All-rounders: Osman Shirzad, Ayush Sharma

Bowlers: Ahmad Shirzad, Nikhil Patil, Dipankar Banerjee

ARS vs KCH Probable XIs:

Aachen Rising Stars: Varun Reddy (c), Sagar Kataria (wk), Faheem Jan, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Ahmad Shirzad, Gulistan Muhammad

Koln Challengers: Sriram Gurumurthy, Rohit Narayanan, Ayush Sharma, Amey Potale, Ajmal Schinwari, Vijay Rathnavel (wk), Kesava Motati (c), Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here