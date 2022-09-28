De Kock, Rossouw, Miller – All Gone in a Span of 5 Balls as Arshdeep Yells Fire in Trivandrum| WATCH

Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh dismantled the South African batting line-up as he scalped three wickets in his very first over during the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) on Wednesday (September 28).

Team India had won the toss and decided to field first. The skipper handed the ball to Deepak Chahar for the first over and he grabbed South African skipper Temba Bavuma’s wicket. However, the Proteas were unaware of what was coming next.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly Confirms on Sanju Samson Playing ODIs Against South Africa

The 23-year-old took the charge in the second over as he departed South Africa’s top batters – Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller. Here’s a look at his first over:

The dominance of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar in the first 15 balls. pic.twitter.com/tAMXzueynT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2022

Singh started the over with a good-length delivery just outside the off pole to Quinton de Kock. The batter then tapped it back towards the bowler.

On the second ball, Quinton de Kock had no answers to young lad’s ball as he got stumped. Singh bowled on a good length and slightly wide outside the off stump. De Kock wanted to cut this but got an inside edge that turned the lodged off the bails.

Singh then bowled the third bowl on a good length, swinging into the stumps. Aiden Markram then blocked it back down the pitch.

Markram then went for a four on Singh’s fourth bowl, shedding off some pressure off the Proteas. Singh had bowled outside the off stump and Markram took full advantage of it.

It was a wide on the next. Singh bowled it again but Markram missed his flick and the ball landed on Rishabh Pant’s glove. The visitors took an extra run as the umpire indicated wide once again.

This time on the fifth, Singh did no mistake as he departed Rilee Rossouw on a golden duck. Singh bowled on a good length, got good movement from outside off and Rossouw went for a loose drive away from his body. The ball just touched the bat closely and landed in the hands of Rishabh Pant behind the wicket.

South Africa’s top three batters were already in the pavilion and Singh made sure to send one more on his last ball of the first over.

On the last ball, David Miller wanted to go for a drive but he got beaten due to the inward movement. The ball sneaked in through the gap between the bat and the pad and went on to knock the stumps over. Miller too departed on a golden duck.

India were then reduced to 8/4. Soon after Chahar came in and took one more wicket to crumble down half of the South Africa’s batting line-up at just nine runs.Singh ended up his four overs with three wickets and 32 runs at an economy of 8.00.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here