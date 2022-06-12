'Arshdeep Would've Been my First Choice in Place of Avesh': Ex-Pacer on Changes in India XI for 2nd T20I

Team India on Thursday succumbed to a 7-wicket defeat in the first T20I against South Africa in Delhi on Thursday. Despite setting a huge 212-run target, the hosts failed to maintain their unbeaten streak in the shortest format of the game.

The Indian batter showcased an impressive performance after being asked to bat first. In the absence of senior players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the youngsters took the onus very well. Also, the return of Hardik Pandya benefitted the hosts to stack up a good number of runs on the board.

But when it came to defending the mammoth total, the Indian bowling attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, couldn’t live up to the expectation. The Proteas needed 78 runs in the last 6 overs but they pulled off a stunning win in 5.1 which turned out to be their highest successful run-chase in T20Is.

India’s pace attack fell under scrutiny after the loss but former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra opined no need of altering the combination. Speaking with Cricbuzz after the conclusion of the series opener, he said left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh could have been fielded in place of Avesh Khan. But now that the hosts have gone with the latter, they should stick with the same set of bowlers.

“Arshdeep Singh would’ve been my first choice in place of Avesh Khan but not now. The next match is in Cuttack… you generally have high scores there too. And it’s not that only your bowlers went for runs. You scored 211 too and were in the game till 10-15 overs,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

“Two batters, in the end, took the game away from you. Don’t think there is any need for a change. Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul are not there. India should play three matches with the same team unless there is a drastic change in conditions. India should learn from the defeat in the first game and move to the second one without panicking much,” he added.

South Africa, on the other hand, are expecting Team India to return stronger in Cuttack. Proteas speedster Wayne Parnell said the second fixture would be crucial for both teams.

“This match is going to be crucial. India will definitely bounce back. They are a quality side. We don’t expect anything else. Every single game till the Bengaluru T20I is going to be very very tough,” Parnell said.

