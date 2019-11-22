Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

64/6 (20.0)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India

MIN. 70.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

312/1 (87.0)

Australia lead by 72 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

144/4 (51.0)

New Zealand trail by 209 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Art of Spin Bowling is Dying in India, Feels Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik feels the art of spin bowling is slowly dying in India, saying currently there are hardly any traditional spinners in the country.

PTI |November 22, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
Art of Spin Bowling is Dying in India, Feels Murali Kartik

Former cricketer Murali Kartik feels the art of spin bowling is slowly dying in India, saying currently there are hardly any traditional spinners in the country who can outfox a batsman in the air or with turn.

Kartik, a former left-arm tweaker who played eight Tests and 37 ODIs for India, lamented the absence of quality spinners in the country, which according to him is a stark contrast from the past.

"We still want a (Muttiah) Muralitharan, a (Shane) Warne or a Daniel Vettori who can beat the batsmen in the air and be aggressive in their own way. That is missing right now," Kartik said.

"There was a time when many spinners failed to get selected in their respective state teams as there was tough competition. But, now the Indian spin bowling coffer is literally bare, by which I mean old-fashioned spinners. There are some who can dart the ball but a spinner is someone who spins," he said.

The 43-year-old, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, said it was alarming to witness the drop in quality.

"Nowadays, one can stand and deposit a bowler right behind his head. I feel the drop in quality. We were taught that we had to outfox batsmen in the flight or get hit. Our escape route was not to push fielders at long on or long off and get a catch," Kartik said here on the sidelines of the launch of 'Wizards - The Story of Indian Spin Bowling' by author Anindya Dutta.

"From 2011 to 2014, Indian cricket changed after we lost 0-4, 0-4 to Australia and England. We got wickets on pitches that were conducive for seamers."

Kartik also had a piece of advice for wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"There are certain technical things for Kuldeep Yadav to do. He should not increase pace as it would be counterproductive for him," he said.

Former wicket keeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta agreed with Kartik and said the current crop of spinners are too concerned about getting hit.

"I can understand that with the advent of T20 cricket, a lot has changed but the basics cannot change. This generation of spinners are more scared of getting hit.

"Rarely would someone say I will get the batsman out at slip or silly point. That is a paradigm shit in the mindset of spinners," Dasgupta said.

Dasgupta said the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI's decision to conduct the first-ever day/night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens is "a great step forward".

Indian cricket teamKuldeep Yadavmurali kartik

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh 2019 | Shami Can be Deadly on Any Surface With Any Ball: Saha
Cricketnext Staff | November 20, 2019, 7:44 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh 2019 | Shami Can be Deadly on Any Surface With Any Ball: Saha

India vs Bangladesh | Hope Pink Ball Test Marks Beginning of a New Era: Ashwin
Cricketnext Staff | November 20, 2019, 4:57 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Hope Pink Ball Test Marks Beginning of a New Era: Ashwin

India vs Bangladesh | Early Sunset in Kolkata Could Pose Challenge for Batsmen, Says Vettori
Cricketnext Staff | November 20, 2019, 6:53 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Early Sunset in Kolkata Could Pose Challenge for Batsmen, Says Vettori

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more