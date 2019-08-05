Arthur Recommends Sacking of Sarfaraz as Pakistan Captain

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has recommended to the PCB's Cricket Committee that Sarfaraz Ahmed be sacked from captaincy as he himself sought two more years to deliver "remarkable results".
The Committee reviewed the team's performances in the last three years, including the World Cup, where Pakistan could not qualify for the semifinals.
According to a source, Arthur suggested to the members that Shahdab Khan should replace Sarfaraz as captain in the limited-over formats while Babar Azam should be given the reins of the Test side.
"Arthur did have some negative things to say about Sarfaraz's captaincy skills to the members," the source said.
"I need two more years with the Pakistan team and then I can deliver remarkable results," Arthur is believed to have told the Committee, headed by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan.
Khan will have one more session with the members on Wednesday before forwarding recommendations on the appointment of the new team management to the board Chairman Ehsan Mani.
Arthur has been working as head coach with the Pakistan team since mid-2016. He has also applied for the position of head coach with the Sri Lankan Cricket Board.
Under him, Pakistan's biggest gain was winning the ICC Champions Trophy two years back. The team became number one in ICC's T20 rankings but performance in Test cricket dipped drastically while it remained inconsistent in One-day format.
The contracts of Arthur and other support staff member will expire on August 15.
Sources said Arthur, who made a presentation to the Committee on the team performances and selection decisions, is said to have left the members unimpressed with his arguments and explanations.
"The members were not satisfied with his argument that after the 2017 Champions Trophy the fielding standards of the Pakistan team went down after the forced exit of fielding coach, Australian Steve Rixon.
"Arthur made a big deal out of Rixon's sudden departure in August 2018 as he had issues with the PCB management over delayed payments," according to reliable sources.
The source added that after Arthur's presentation, the committee members discussed other options and one of the members suggested trying Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena but was informed that since he was working with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, the PCB would find it difficult to lure him with a better pay package.
Arthur Recommends Sacking of Sarfaraz as Pakistan Captain
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 30, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
Amir Could Have Managed That Five-Year Ban Period Better: Arthur
Cricketnext Staff | July 24, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Akhtar Wants Sarfaraz to be Removed, Calls For Split Captaincy
Cricketnext Staff | July 22, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Working on Developing World's 'Best Cricket Team' - Imran Khan
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings