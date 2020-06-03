Artificial Substances on Ball Not Allowed, Pitches Can Be Altered to Maintain Balance: Anil Kumble

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee Chairman Anil Kumble said players will have to get used to the new normal when cricket resumes.
The former India captain and legspinner said the ICC's intention is to start cricket while taking some tough decisions - like the temporary ban on usage of saliva to shine the ball - to ensure safety.
"Our intention was to start cricket. We can't call it normal but then this is the new normal that all of us need to get used to," Kumble said during a webinar organised by FICCI called Sporting Events: Embracing the New Normal."
"Safety and security of players is a major concern and with that in mind, and based on medical advice we believe saliva could be the major contributor to carrying this disease.
"So we banned the use of saliva although it is second nature in cricket. That is why players will find it hard to manage."
Kumble suggested players, especially bowlers, to start training slowly as they have been inactive for more than two months.
"In training, they will have to start slowly. It's not just about coming back and playing but also about coming back after two and half months of lockdown.
"Especially if you are a bowler, you need to have those bowling overs under your belt before you start competing. So it's important you slowly and gradually comeback to normalcy as much as you can.
"Players will have to have some sort of back up to load the body before playing a Test match. It is not easy for bowlers to bowl 30 overs and also tough for batsmen. So probably have a few friendly games before getting into playing a Test match."
Many fear that the ban on saliva will make the game even more batsmen friendly, but Kumble said cricket had the advantage of adjusting the pitch conditions to maintain balance between bat and ball. He dismissed the option of allowing bowlers to use external substances to maintain shine.
"The advantage that cricket has over other sports is that there is an element of an adjustable variance in the pitch which not many sports have," he said.
"We at cricket committee believe if you want better balance between bat and ball... all these years we have been very stringent on what to use and what not to use on the ball, but to again go back and relax that was something that we felt at cricket committee we should not do.
"In cricket, you could manage the pitch in such a way that you could bring about a better balance between the bat and the ball. The idea was to kickstart cricket. There will be challenges and you have to go one game at a time."
Artificial Substances on Ball Not Allowed, Pitches Can Be Altered to Maintain Balance: Anil Kumble
