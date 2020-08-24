Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: Ravi Shastri Leads the Wishes Calls Him ‘Guiding Force’

Leaders from all walks of lives are remembering veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary. Jaitley bid adieu to this world last year at the age of 66 on August 24 after prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS at the time of his demise.
Paying tribute to Jaitley, coach of Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri called him a “guiding force” and shared two pictures. Both the photos are from an award function wherein Shastri can be seen sharing a stage with Jaitley. In one of the images, former India captain Kapil Dev and current skipper Virat Kohli are also seen present on the stage.
Posting the photos, Shastri wrote, “Remembering #ArunJaitley Ji on his death anniversary today. Along with being legal luminary and a towering personality, Jaitley Ji was a guiding force in transforming #India.”
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir also paid homage. He said, “You can execute your ideas and intentions to serve people into actions, if you join politics”. These words by late Shri #ArunJaitley Ji will always be with me”.
Gambhir added Jaitley’s dedication to public service inspires many. He tweeted posting a picture of Jaitley.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted the qualities of Jaitley while paying tribute to him on his death anniversary. PM Modi said he diligently served India, asserting Jaitley’s wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality was “legendary”.
“On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot,” the prime minister stated.
