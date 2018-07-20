Arun Karthick Shocked After Getting CoA Notice for Playing in TNPL

Replying to the mail from the CoA, in possession of CricketNext, Karthick wrote: “Shocked to get the notice. I was given to understand that all the TNCA registered players can play TNPL and out station guest players are not allowed as per your recent orders. Therefore, I have played as I’m a local player and as a guest player for Kerala I do not have any address there. In view of the above kindly permit me to play in TNPL competition. Since we are playing a game on July 22, I request you to look into this matter at the earliest.”
While Karthick has attached the necessary documents, TNCA has also replied to the CoA’ mail and said: “KB Arun Karthick is a resident of Tamil Nadu and was born in Ranipet, Vellore district, Tamil Nadu. (Birth Certificate Attached). He has initially represented Vellore district Association in the Inter district tournaments conducted by TNCA in the year 1998. He has been registered with TNCA to play the 1st Division league since the year 2000 and has played the league till 2017-18 season. He has represented Tamil Nadu in BCCI first-class matches with his debut made for Tamil Nadu in 2008.
“As per the BCCI eligibility criteria applicable for all BCCI tournaments (attached), KB Arun Karthick was selected as a “Guest Player” in the year 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 for Assam and for the year 2017-18 for Kerala. Considering the facts mentioned above, it is very clear that the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association is the parent association of KB Arun Karthick who remains a resident player under the jurisdiction of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.”
The CoA had asked both Karthick and the TNCA to reply to the mail of the committee by July 21, failing which the BCCI would proceed on the basis that they have no explanation to offer.
First Published: July 20, 2018, 1:45 PM IST