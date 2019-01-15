Arunachal Pradesh Dismissed for 14 in Women's U-23 T20 Match

Loading...
Opting to bat first, Arunachal Pradesh’s innings lasted 11 overs but they could only put 14 runs on the board after losing wickets at regular intervals. Amazingly, the bulk of those runs were scored by number 10 batsman Nabam Yapu (8). She also hit the lone boundary of the innings.
The rest of the scorecard does not make for flattering reading as seven Arunachal batsmen failed to even get off the mark.
Opener Itee Yadav faced the most balls (22) but could only score two runs as she looked to bat through even as wickets tumbled at the other end.
Prachi Chauhan was the pick of the bowlers for Himachal, ending the innings with figures of 4-1.
As expected, Himachal didn’t take much time to finish the match, taking only 8 balls to knock off the required runs.
Incidentally, this game comes just a day after China – in an international women’s T20, no less – were also skittled out for 14 runs in a game against UAE.
Chasing 204 to win, the Chinese team batted less than an hour and were bowled out with more than 10 overs to spare – giving them the dubious distinction of registering the lowest ever score in a T20 international, for men or women.
First Published: January 15, 2019, 12:23 PM IST