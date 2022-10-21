Arunachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Arunachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra SMAT 2022 Live

Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra will face off in the Group C encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on October 22. Arunachal Pradesh are languishing at the bottom of their group and have lost all their matches. The young stars of Arunachal Pradesh will be looking to play some good cricket on Saturday against Maharashtra. A win against Maharashtra will mean the world Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra are in a precarious situation in their group. They are on the fifth position on the points standings and lost their last match. Maharashtra will be aiming to win against Arunachal Pradesh and salvage their fledging campaign.

Ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra will be played on October 22.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra begin?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra will begin at 9:00 am IST on October 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra Probable Playing XI

Arunachal Pradesh Probable Line-up: Nabam Martha, Sai Bhoyar, Bengia Ritu, Mai Mekh, Memu Tayem, Abhi Nabam Tadik, Nabam Yapu, Ila Khan, Jumngam Basar, Tarh Adam, Sarpik Lligu

Maharashtra Probable Line-up: Naushad Shaikh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Pavan Shah, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Siddhesh Veer, Kaushal Tambe, Ashay Palkar, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal

