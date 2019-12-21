Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Pakistan lead by 95 runs, MIN. 64.0 Overs Left Today
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

0/0 (0.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 6, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

0/1 (1.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Aryaman Birla to Take 'Undefined Sabbatical' from Cricket Due to 'Severe Anxiety'

Madhya Pradesh batsman Aryaman Birla has decided to take an 'undefined sabbatical' from cricket owing to anxiety related issues.

IANS |December 21, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Aryaman Birla to Take 'Undefined Sabbatical' from Cricket Due to 'Severe Anxiety'

Madhya Pradesh batsman Aryaman Birla, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise till last year, has decided to take an 'undefined sabbatical' from cricket owing to anxiety related issues.

The 22-year-old made the admission in a note posted on his Twitter handle in which he vowed to 'emerge from this phase even stronger than before'.

"It's been a journey of hard work, perseverance, dedication and immense courage to get to this point in my cricket career. However, I've been coping with severe anxiety related to the sport for a while now," he wrote.

"I felt trapped. I've pushed myself through all the distress so far, but now I fee the need to put my mental health and well-being above all else. And so, I've decided to take an undefined sabbatical from cricket. This lovely sport is an integral part of my life and I hope to be back on the field when the time is right," he added,

Son of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aryaman, a left-handed batsman, has played age-group cricket for Madhya Pradesh before first making it to the senior Ranji side and debuting in 2017. He has so far featured in nine first-class games, eight of which came during the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy.

Rajasthan Royals had bought Aryaman before 2018 IPL season. He did not get a chance to be part of the Rajasthan playing XI over the last two seasons and was one of the players who had been released by the Rajasthan-based franchise before the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which took place in Kolkata on Thursday.

"We all have our own journeys and I want to take this time to understand myself better, open my mind to new and varied perspectives and seek purpose in my findings," Aryaman said.

"I would like to sincerely thank the MPCA and everyone who has been a part of this beautiful journey so far. I'd also like to express my gratitude to all those who have understood me and supported me in this quest of self-analysis. This phase has been difficult but it has also helped me realize who my real friends and well-wishers are."

Aryaman's sabbatical comes at a time when many cricketers are opening up to the possibility that they need time away from the game to deal with this kind of illness.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has stepped away from cricket citing mental health issues during the T20I series against Sri Lanka in October. He recently made return to professional cricket and is currently playing in the Big Bash League.

aryaman birlamadhya pradeshMental health issuesRajasthan Royals

Related stories

Experienced Feelings of Despair Due to Pressure of World Records: Brian Lara
Cricketnext Staff | December 6, 2019, 6:44 PM IST

Experienced Feelings of Despair Due to Pressure of World Records: Brian Lara

Cricket a Tough Game, Important to Look After Mental Health: Rahul Dravid
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 2:59 PM IST

Cricket a Tough Game, Important to Look After Mental Health: Rahul Dravid

Issue of Mental Health Has Reached 'Almost Epidemic Proportions': Ian Chappell
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 6:45 PM IST

Issue of Mental Health Has Reached 'Almost Epidemic Proportions': Ian Chappell

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more