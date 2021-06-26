Arzan Nagwaswalla, Member of India Squad For England Tour, Is A Disha Patani Fanboy

Cricketer Arzan Nagwaswalla is one of the four reserve players for India’s tour of England. After losing the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand in Southampton, Team India is now looking forward to the five-match Test series against the English side starting early August. Though Arzan couldn’t make it to the playing XI against the Kiwis in the high-stake ICC inaugural title clash for the red-ball game, the Gujarat-born left-arm pacer will certainly hope to make the cut in at least one of the five matches against England.

The standby player is currently enjoying his time in England, and during a recent conversation with CricTracker, he talked about many interesting things. Among the surprising revelations Arzan made was that he currently has a crush on actress Disha Patani. “There are so many crushes right now. I have been crushing on Disha Patani for a while,” he said.

Coming back to cricket, the 23-year-old said that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the one batsman from the past that he would like to bowl.

Arzan, who is a left-arm pacer, idolises Zaheer Khan, and would be the first Parsi cricketer in 46 years to don the Indian jersey if he gets the chance to make his debut in England. The last Parsi cricketer who represented India was Farookh Engineer who played his final international match in 1975.

Nonetheless, the call-up for the England tour is enough to make Arzan excited about his future prospects. He loves to be in the same squad as his idols and said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the most famous person on his contact list.

But Arzan also considers Virat the one player with whom he certainly wouldn’t like to mess around. “I won’t mess around with anybody actually but if I have to pick one, then I won’t mess with Virat Kohli right now. We all know how he is on the field but off the field, he is quite opposite of that. So, on the field, I would not mess around with him,” Arzan said.

