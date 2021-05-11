Arzan Nagwaswalla's Strength is His Ability to Generate Swing: Childhood Coach

In a few weeks’ time, Arzan Nagwaswalla will be on a flight to UK where he will be rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest global cricketing stars. The moment will be a culmination of a drive the 23-year-old has harbored since his teenage years when he first took the cricket ball in his hand and decided he wants to become a fast bowler.

While the entire country went on a rampant google search for his name right after BCCI announced his name as one of the standby players for the tour of UK, to those who have been following Indian domestic cricket, even for past few seasons, Nagwaswalla will be a familiar name. He has played just 20 first-class matches but his record is impressive – 62 wickets at 22.53. And that’s when he isn’t the one who takes the new ball for Gujarat.

When the coronavirus pandemic upended life as we know, cricket also suffered. However, earlier this year, Indian domestic cricket resumed with its two premier white-ball tournaments – Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Starved of competition for a long time, Nagwaswalla exploded with the white-ball, finishing as the second-highest wicket taker of VHT. In SMAT, he was Gujarat’s leading wicket-taker.

IPL came calling. After trials with a couple of IPL teams, the left-arm pacer landed as a net bowler for five-time champions Mumbai Indians. A month later, his stint came to an early end with the league being suspended but few days later, came that call from BCCI.

“Arzan came to me when he was 13 years old,” recalled his childhood coach Kiran Tandel in an exclusive chat with CricketNext. “Hunger for knowledge is what separates Arzan from others. He has that drive to make something of his life. Even when I wasn’t available for practice, he would call me up to enquire if I was free and ask to come down for drills.”

It was this drive that pushed Nagwaswalla forward, one day at a time. Together with his coach Tandel, himself a former professional cricketer, Nagwaswalla used to prepare makeshift wickets on which he developed and sharpened his skills.

“We used to work a lot. We have a ground nearby where we prepared the wicket ourselves. He wasn’t aware of it at the start. One day I spotted him practicing without (wicket). I told him that we have to do everything ourselves. From then on, he himself used to make wickets in the afternoon and practice religiously. He hasn’t lost that ambition and spirit even today,” Tandel said.

Nagwaswalla made his senior team debut for Gujarat in 2018. So what exactly did the selectors spotted that they deemed a rookie who has an experience of just 16 first-class matches fit enough to be in the standby-list of players for a high-profile tour where India will be playing six Tests including the final of the ICC World Test Championship?

“He has been performing consistently in the past few years across formats. Whatever be the format, he has the ability to pick wickets. Swing is his strength. I think it must have come to the notice of them (selectors),” explains Tandel.

Over the years, Tandel, who is a fan of left-arm pacers, reveals he worked on improving Nagwaswalla’s run-up. “I have always been fond of lefties; they have an advantage over others. I believe they catch up on things easily. I liked his action but his run-up was a bit problematic. So we worked quite hard on it. I told him if you sort out your run-up, your line, length and rhythm will automatically be taken care of,” he said.

While Nagwaswalla sweated it out in the punishing afternoons, he never compromised on his education. He passed his 12th exams scoring 80 percent and last year, completed his graduation.

And that in part is thanks to Tandel who, in his own words, priorities education over everything. “Arzan was always a bright student. Any kid who comes to me for coaching, I always tell them that their first priority must be education. Whatever time you can spare after studies, that you should spend in camps,” he said.

Now, Tandel and Nagwaswalla have a bit of work to do before the latter jets off to England. They will be focusing on just two things as he prepares for the long tour. “Fielding and spot bowling for an hour every day. We haven’t finalized the ground so far but we will soon enough. Now that he will be touring with the Indian national cricket team, we have to be extra cautious,” said Tandel.

