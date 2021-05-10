- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
As BCCI Plans to Field 'B' Team Against Sri Lanka, Youngsters Sanju Samson & Prithvi Shaw Likely to Benefit
The series against Lanka could have five T20Is and three ODIs
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 11:25 AM IST
While the Indian team will be busy playing the Test series in England in July, another white-ball series will be played simultaneously against Sri Lanka as well, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed. That could be an opportunity for the youngsters, and the one making a comeback to make a mark for themselves, and become regular in the team.
“We have planned a white ball series for the senior men’s team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka,” Ganguly told PTI in an interaction.
Asked how will India segregate the two teams, Ganguly said that it will be a different side, which won’t have anyone from the outfit that will be in the United Kingdom at that time. “Yes, it will be a team of white-ball specialists. It will be a different team,” the former India captain said, making it clear that the cricket board also has the preparation of white ball regulars in mind.
Also, the series against Lanka could have five T20Is and three ODIs. This could well mean that Sanju Samson could make a comeback in the series, and could be the second wicket-keeper batsman along with Ishan Kishan. The former was dropped after the limited-overs series against Australia in January this year.
Samson, in his international career so far has failed to live up to the expectations. In the seven T20Is he has played so far, he has only managed to score 83 runs. 23 is his highest-score, against Australia. But the Kerala lad had a decent IPL 2021, where in seven matches he blasted 277 runs, which also includes a ton.
“The BCCI president is very keen that all our top players are match ready and since England doesn’t have a white ball leg the month of July can be utilized well,” a BCCI source told PTI while explaining the logic behind the tour.
This will give the team a chance to carry out experiments, like whether it will be Chahal, Rahul Chahar or Rahul Tewatia for the leg break bowler’s slot, if Chetan Sakariya can be tried as left-arm option, whether Devdutt Padikkal or Shreyas Iyer gets fit to play by then.
On the other hand, it is a golden opportunity for axed Prithvi Shaw to get his place back in the team. Along with an excellent limited-overs domestic season, he had a good IPL as well where he scored 308 runs in eight matches, at an average of 38. Moreover, his strike rate was over 166.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
DC vs RR, IPL, 202111 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
CSK vs KKR, IPL, 202112 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule