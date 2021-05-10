As BCCI Plans to Field 'B' Team Against Sri Lanka, Youngsters Sanju Samson & Prithvi Shaw Likely to Benefit

While the Indian team will be busy playing the Test series in England in July, another white-ball series will be played simultaneously against Sri Lanka as well, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed. That could be an opportunity for the youngsters, and the one making a comeback to make a mark for themselves, and become regular in the team.

“We have planned a white ball series for the senior men’s team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka,” Ganguly told PTI in an interaction.

Asked how will India segregate the two teams, Ganguly said that it will be a different side, which won’t have anyone from the outfit that will be in the United Kingdom at that time. “Yes, it will be a team of white-ball specialists. It will be a different team,” the former India captain said, making it clear that the cricket board also has the preparation of white ball regulars in mind.

Also, the series against Lanka could have five T20Is and three ODIs. This could well mean that Sanju Samson could make a comeback in the series, and could be the second wicket-keeper batsman along with Ishan Kishan. The former was dropped after the limited-overs series against Australia in January this year.

Samson, in his international career so far has failed to live up to the expectations. In the seven T20Is he has played so far, he has only managed to score 83 runs. 23 is his highest-score, against Australia. But the Kerala lad had a decent IPL 2021, where in seven matches he blasted 277 runs, which also includes a ton.

“The BCCI president is very keen that all our top players are match ready and since England doesn’t have a white ball leg the month of July can be utilized well,” a BCCI source told PTI while explaining the logic behind the tour.

This will give the team a chance to carry out experiments, like whether it will be Chahal, Rahul Chahar or Rahul Tewatia for the leg break bowler’s slot, if Chetan Sakariya can be tried as left-arm option, whether Devdutt Padikkal or Shreyas Iyer gets fit to play by then.

On the other hand, it is a golden opportunity for axed Prithvi Shaw to get his place back in the team. Along with an excellent limited-overs domestic season, he had a good IPL as well where he scored 308 runs in eight matches, at an average of 38. Moreover, his strike rate was over 166.

