As Faf du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket – Here’s a Look at Top Five Test Performances He has led the Pretorian side in 32 Test matches, with 17 victories and boasts a success rate of more than 50 percent.

Former South African skipper Francois du Plessis, popularly known as ‘Faf’ du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket. His decision to quit from the longest format of the game came on Wednesday, February 17. Du Plessis said he now wants to focus on the shortest format for the next two years.

The right-handed middle order batsman and part-time leg spin bowler marked his ODI debut against India in January 2011 at Cape Town. And after a long wait, he was awarded a place in the Test side on the tour to Australia at Adelaide in 2012. Du Plessis played in 69 Tests for South Africa and scored 4,163 runs. In the process, he scored 10 centuries, 21 fifties and registered his highest score of 199 in 2020. The 36-year old was handed the Test captaincy in December 2016 and assumed full-time captaincy in all formats of the game in the following year. He has led the Pretorian side in 32 Test matches, with 17 victories and boasts a success rate of more than 50 percent.

He is considered as an orthodox, all-conditions technique and a dogged approach player at the crease,which makes him an asset in the shortest form of the game. He made his T20I debut against England at Chester-le-Street, in 2012.

As the calm and composed cricketer announced his retirement from the long format of the game. We take a look at his top five performances in Test cricket:

110 (not out) vs Australia, 2012

In his maiden Test match, Du Plessis smashed a career defining knock against Australia at Adelaide. He held the fort under immense pressure, showed immense grit and resolve with AB de Villiers to snatch a thrilling draw on the final day.

134 vs India, 2013

Faf du Plessis and de Villiers scored centuries as South Africa and India fought out an epic draw in the first Test at the Wanderers Stadium. Du Plessis’ 134 runs from 309 balls and De Villiers’ 103 off 168 deliveries shared a fifth wicket partnership of 205 runs -- a world record for a fifth wicket stand in the fourth innings of a Test match.

135 (not out) vs Bangladesh, 2017

During Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa, du Plessis joined his colleagues to smash an unbeaten 135 runs from 181 balls to post a mammoth 573 for four (declared). His hundred was ably aided by four other Pretorian players who too scored 100 plus scores to give their side massive victory by an innings and 254 runs.

120 vs Australia, 2018

Du Plessis overcame obstacles to score a resolute ton which crushed Australia's fourth Test hopes. The Proteas captain played with a badly damaged finger, under immense pressure and a scathing Australia attack to post his eighth Test century on day four of the fourth Test in Johannesburg. His superb 120 runs (178 balls) that secured a historic series win against the Aussies in their own backyard. He was out on a duck in the first innings.

199 vs Sri Lanka, 2020

Du Plessis narrowly missed a double century but once again proved that he's still the daddy for South Africa. But his career-best 199 put his team in command on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka. He also completed 4,000 Test runs, while also smashing his 10th hundred in the longest format.