Happy Birthday Michael Hussey: As 'Mr Cricket' Turns 45, Here's a Look at His Top 5 Innings

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey is celebrating his 45th birthday on May 27. Known as ‘Mr Cricket‘, Hussey made his international debut pretty late – ODIs at 28 and Tests at 30. Despite that, the former left-handed batsman has some memorable innings to his name. Hussey enjoyed a successful international career and had ranked no. 1 batsman in ODIs in 2006.

Here are some of the career-best knocks by Michael Hussey

Ranji Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker Jaydev Unadkat ‘Too Old’ To Play For India?

60* (24) vs Pakistan in 2010 T20I World Cup semifinal

This is one of the best match-turning innings by him. Chasing the total of 190 against Pakistan in the 2010 T20I semi-final, Australia was struggling at 105-5 when Hussey walked in. Things got worse when the Kangaroos were 144-7 and needed 46 runs off just 17 balls. However, this is when Hussey flipped the game by striking 23 runs in the last over bowled by spinner Saeed Ajmal, and took Australia home.

137 vs West Indies in 2005-06

The second Test match of Hussey’s career cemented his position in the Australian side. The then 30-year-old was filling in for the injured Justin Langer and had come to open the innings with Matthew Hayden during the match against West Indies in Hobart. His 137-run knock was part of the 231-run opening stand between him and Hayden. This inning ensured his place in the team, and when Langer returned, he simply batted lower down the order.

195 vs England in 2010-11

Hussey’s form was on and off before the Ashes series against England in 2010-11. He had only two centuries in the last 51 Test innings, and many had written him off with chances of being axed. However, Mr Cricket once again proved his worth by playing his career best Test knock of 195 runs.

116* against Kings XI Punjab in 2008

The Indian Premier League saw a fiery start in its inaugural edition in 2008 with the New Zealand opener Brendon McCullum playing a ferocious innings of 158 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in the first-ever IPL match. However, in the subsequent match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, Hussey took the baton from McCullum and continued the blitz. With 116 not out in just 54 balls for CSK, he made even the second match of IPL memorable.

Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene: Top 5 Moments of Former Sri Lankan Captain’s Legendary Career

109* against West Indies in 2005

Like how his Test career-defining knock in 2005-06 was against West Indies, Hussey found his feet in the shorter format too against the West Indies. During the tri-series in 2005, also involving India, Hussey claimed his position in the Australian side with his match-winning ton. The Aussies were struggling against the once dominant West Indies, and half the batsmen were resting at just 105. However, Hussey saved the day by stitching a partnership with Brad Haddin, taking Australia to a respectable total of 272. He went on to play an unbeaten knock of 109 runs consisting of 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here