As Gary Kirsten Turns 53, Yuvraj Singh Leads Birthday Wishes for the Former 2011 World Cup Winning Coach

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
As Gary Kirsten Turns 53, Yuvraj Singh Leads Birthday Wishes for the Former 2011 World Cup Winning Coach
Former India international Yuvraj Singh led the wishes for the 2011 ODI world Cup winning coach. Kirsten was the head coach for the Men in Blue from 2007 to 2011
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 23, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Former South Africa batsman and ex-India head coach Gary Kirsten turns 53 today. Former India international Yuvraj Singh led the wishes for the 2011 ODI world Cup winning coach. Kirsten was the head coach for the Men in Blue from 2007 to 2011 and it was under his guidance, the Indian team clinched their second World Cup title in 2011.
Taking to Twitter, Singh called former coach Kirsten the best coach he and the team played under and wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @Gary_Kirsten - the best coach we played under! Someone who knew how to build a rock-solid team and bring out the best from each player on the park. Hope you're doing good and staying safe. Have a great year ahead!”
The former all-rounder was instrumental in helping India win the World Cup in 2011 and was also named the Man of the Tournament for his efforts.
See the tweet here:
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @Gary_Kirsten - the best coach we played under! Someone who knew how to build a rock-solid team and bring out the best from each player on the park. Hope you're doing good and staying safe. Have a great year ahead! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/NjeORhsmYy
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 23, 2020
He was joined by another former India international, Suresh Raina who took to the micro blogging site to wish the former coach and wrote, “To the best coach & a mentor, wishing you a very happy birthday @Gary_Kirsten. May you keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Have an amazing day & years ahead.”
To the best coach & a mentor, wishing you a very happy birthday @Gary_Kirsten. May you keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Have an amazing day & years ahead. pic.twitter.com/gl0JYvezZi
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 23, 2020
Both the former India greats were part of the World Cup winning team in 2011. The former Indian head coach was carried around on the ground by Raina, Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan during the post-match celebrations at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai as India defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final.
Several users too took to Twitter to wish Kirsten with congratulatory and appreciative posts.
One user in a series of tweets posted a long thread of photos and said, “A coach away from the spotlight but always working. The coach who bring out the best in players. Happy Birthday Guru Gary. Thank you for showing how it is to be done. Thank you @Gary_Kirsten for everything!”
A coach away from the spotlight but always working. The coach who bring out the best in players. Happy Birthday Guru Gary. Thank you for showing how it is to be done. Thank you @Gary_Kirsten for everything!❤️
(India won 17/35 tests and drawn 12 under Gary's tenure.) pic.twitter.com/tLATNgJpUc
— Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) November 23, 2020
Wishing the former head coach, a long and healthy life ahead, one user wrote that Kirsten is the “Only South African lifted the World Cup trophy.”
Happy Birthday, Gary, Wish you a long and healthy life. Only South African lifted the World Cup trophy and thanks for all memories, a great contribution to Indian Cricket as a coach. @Gary_Kirsten
— Debasish Bhaduri (@DebaDBhaduri) November 23, 2020
Before retiring, Kirsten represented South Africa in 101 Tests scoring 7,289 runs and scoring 6,789 runs from 185 ODIs. The former opening batsman is known for his class, composure and reliable fielding. As a coach, his most memorable time came with Team India from 2007 to 2011 but the former South African batsman has also coached the likes of South Africa national team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Hobart Hurricanes, among others.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking