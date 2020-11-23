As Gary Kirsten Turns 53, Yuvraj Singh Leads Birthday Wishes for the Former 2011 World Cup Winning Coach

Former India international Yuvraj Singh led the wishes for the 2011 ODI world Cup winning coach. Kirsten was the head coach for the Men in Blue from 2007 to 2011

Former South Africa batsman and ex-India head coach Gary Kirsten turns 53 today. Former India international Yuvraj Singh led the wishes for the 2011 ODI world Cup winning coach. Kirsten was the head coach for the Men in Blue from 2007 to 2011 and it was under his guidance, the Indian team clinched their second World Cup title in 2011.

Taking to Twitter, Singh called former coach Kirsten the best coach he and the team played under and wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @Gary_Kirsten - the best coach we played under! Someone who knew how to build a rock-solid team and bring out the best from each player on the park. Hope you're doing good and staying safe. Have a great year ahead!”

The former all-rounder was instrumental in helping India win the World Cup in 2011 and was also named the Man of the Tournament for his efforts.

He was joined by another former India international, Suresh Raina who took to the micro blogging site to wish the former coach and wrote, “To the best coach & a mentor, wishing you a very happy birthday @Gary_Kirsten. May you keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Have an amazing day & years ahead.”

Both the former India greats were part of the World Cup winning team in 2011. The former Indian head coach was carried around on the ground by Raina, Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan during the post-match celebrations at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai as India defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final.

Several users too took to Twitter to wish Kirsten with congratulatory and appreciative posts.

One user in a series of tweets posted a long thread of photos and said, “A coach away from the spotlight but always working. The coach who bring out the best in players. Happy Birthday Guru Gary. Thank you for showing how it is to be done. Thank you @Gary_Kirsten for everything!”

Wishing the former head coach, a long and healthy life ahead, one user wrote that Kirsten is the “Only South African lifted the World Cup trophy.”

Before retiring, Kirsten represented South Africa in 101 Tests scoring 7,289 runs and scoring 6,789 runs from 185 ODIs. The former opening batsman is known for his class, composure and reliable fielding. As a coach, his most memorable time came with Team India from 2007 to 2011 but the former South African batsman has also coached the likes of South Africa national team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Hobart Hurricanes, among others.