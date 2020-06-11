As ICC Ponders About 2020 T20 World Cup, BCCI Begin Preparations for IPL: Report

Even as the ICC stands undecided about the fate of the T20 World Cup scheduled for October in Australia, the BCCI is putting into place all that is needed to host the IPL later this year.
The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, according to a Times of India report, wrote to the state associations saying that they will shortly decide on the future course of action. BCCI is willing to host the event, that is critical to its revenue, in empty stadiums.
"The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums. The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year," Ganguly's letter read.
"Recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year's IPL. We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this," the letter added.
The BCCI were waiting for the ICC’s June 10 meeting to get some clarity about planning the home season and the IPL.
The report also states that the BCCI have readied a standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resumption of cricket in India but the office-bearers are yet to approve it.
The SOPs will mainly target at resuming cricket at the local level. The letter further reads: "Essentially this SOP is being made with a view of providing our Members with a standard set of guidelines which will help the Associations to resume cricket in their respective areas. The BCCI has engaged medical specialists for the drafting of this SOP."
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all plans and the BCCI will have to work out a new schedule for the domestic season.
"Moving ahead, the BCCI is in the process of planning the domestic competitions for the next cricketing season. We are working on various formats and options in our endeavour to ensure that various domestic tournaments are held, they stay competitive and participation is feasible. The BCCI will come up with more details on this front over the next couple of weeks," Ganguly said in the letter.
"The zonal system would mean less travel and it will make it easier to build a controlled environment," a BCCI official said.
