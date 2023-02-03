‘As If I'm Playing In My Own Country:’ Umar Akmal's Big Statement On Indian Fans

Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal was last seen in action in international cricket in 2019. The 32-year-old has played a total of eight matches in India. Akmal may not have scored too many runs in India but he recently revealed that he has received a lot of love and respect while playing here. He went a step ahead to mention that it felt like home, whenever he played in India. The last time he played in India was in 2013. It was also Pakistan’s last bilateral white-ball series against India.

In an interview with a Pakistani Journalist, Akmal was heard reminiscing about the atmosphere while playing in India. “I like playing in India and in Asia. I haven’t played a big series in Pakistan till date and only played in two T20Is in that also I got out for 0. Whenever I have played in India, I feel as if I’m playing in my own country. The crowd in India respects both teams; Indian fans love Pakistani players and cheer for them too,” Umar Akmal recalled.

Umar Akmal made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on August 1, 2009. The wicketkeeper-batter went on to play 121 ODIs, scoring a total of 3194 runs. He also played 16 Tests, bagging 1003 runs. In T20Is, he scored 1690 runs after playing 84 matches. The 32-year-old, in his last international assignment, was up against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Umar Akmal’s attractive and attacking style of batting put him in the limelight, early in his carrer. But a lack of consistency, as well as indiscipline off the field, proved to be a hindrance in his career.

Umar Akmal will now be seen as a player-cum-mentor for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Akmal had managed to score 101 runs from five matches for the franchise in the seventh edition of Pakistan’s domestic T20 league. Despite the poor showing, Quetta have retained him for another season of the PSL.

The first match of Pakistan’s premier T20 league will commence from February 13 with Multan Sultan taking on Lahore Qalanders. In their first game of the campaign, the Quetta Gladiators will face the Multan Sultans on February 15.

Get the latest Cricket News here