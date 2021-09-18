AS IPL 2021 Returns, Superfans Pumped to Cheer Their Respective Teams

The IPL 2021 returns this Sunday with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ever since the ongoing season had to be put on hold earlier this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak with the IPL camps in India, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the league and some superfans have even gone the extra mile in support of their team. Nitin, a Mumbai Indians supporter has made a special caricature for the upcoming ‘El Clasico’ between MI and CSK, while Praveen Balusu, part of the CSK’s Whistle Podu Army had all of his family hooked on to Thala’s team.

“I have been supporting MI since 2008 because of the legend and icon, Sachin Tendulkar being on the team, back in the day,” says Nitin. “I am extremely excited for the upcoming ‘El Clasico’ between MI and CSK, It will be a tough game as CSK is a strong team. But I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad and Rohit Sharma, who I believe can lead MI to victory. I regularly draw caricatures in my free time, as it is something that I love to do. To celebrate the ‘El Clasico’, I have made a special caricature of both captains, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, which is really special to me. It clearly shows how excited I am for this opening match.

“The news of the IPL being postponed a couple of months back made me sad but now that it’s returning, I am on top of the moon! My hometown is Ambala, and we have a very close-knit neighbourhood, so I know everyone quite well. Everyone knows that the IPL is returning because I play the Mumbai Indians jingle every morning, which, at this point, has become quite a popular thing in my neighbourhood. The entire country looks forward to the IPL every year, so I celebrate and enjoy it in the best possible way I know,” adds Nitin.

“The Whistle Podu Army and I are thrilled that the second leg of the IPL has returned, all of us have done and made different things to support CSK. Personally, I have decorated the living room of my home with different CSK goodies and posters, I have also taken multiple snaps and videos of myself with my family and 4 other friends in traditional lungi attire to further support CSK. We have also made a video skit, which includes my friends and I transitioning into the CSK jersey and lungi attire and posing with our bats with the CSK jingle playing in the background. I think things like these really show how much a team like CSK means to us as fans,” adds Balusu.

Not to be left behind RCB’s Virat Gang and the Blog Brigade too are pumped. “The resumption of IPL 2021 is an exciting moment for all of us; we were very disheartened when the league was suspended - RCB was in great form then! We have planned a few things during RCB matches to experience the thrill in the best possible way. If COVID restrictions are eased, we are looking at watch-alongs and screenings with fans. The opening match of RCB against KKR will see RCB fans wear the Blue Jersey for the team and support and honour frontline heroes. In terms of RCB’s performance, I am optimistic as the squad looks in good touch, we know how passionate Virat Kohli is on the field and never fails to give his best for the team. AB de Villiers also looks high on confidence after scoring a 100 in the recent practice match. So, we believe that RCB has strong chances of qualifying this season. Bold Brigade & ViratGang is pumped, and we are rooting big for RCB,” says Aman Mathew Zacharia.

Each one of them is also optimistic about the chances of their team in the reminder of the season. While I are chasing an unprecedented third straight title. Currently, it’s the Delhi Capitals who are leading the race for the playoffs with 12 points from right games while CSK and RCB are close on the heels with 10 points each with a game in hand. MI are fourth with four wins and three losses

“I think CSK right now does not need any major changes to the team due to their exceptional performance in the first leg, they’ve been practising hard day in and day out since the past month. Especially, looking at last season’s performance and how they have bounced back from the jaws of defeat this season is a testimony in itself to how mentally strong this team is. I obviously, have to give massive credit to our captain cool, Dhoni who can change the outcome of any game in an instant so that is always a factor you have to take into account. We as fans are immensely emotionally attached to Dhoni and not only as CSK fan, as a cricket fan, I believe that CSK should win the trophy this time to give a fitting farewell to Dhoni’s IPL career if that is the case.” I am a proud Dhoni Devotee and a proud CSKian for life,” reckons Balusu.

