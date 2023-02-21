As much as Proliferation of T20 Continues, Batting Techniques Will Keep Getting Worse: Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra suggested that the emergence of T20 format has somehow affected the batting technique of modern-day batters. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Australian batters have struggled miserably against the spinners in the first two matches as India have comfortably claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead to stamp their authority.

The Australian batters came under the scanners for their poor shot-making against Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on spin-friendly tracks in Nagpur and New Delhi.

The spin duo claimed all 10 wickets in the second innings of the Delhi Test as Australia were bundled out for just 113.

Chopra pointed out the Australian and England players of yesteryears who used to put up a challenge against Indian spinners in tough conditions and suggested there are very few left in modern era who have solid technique.

“Defensive techniques have gone for a complete toss. There was a time when teams used to come from abroad – players like Alastair Cook, Kevin Pietersen, and now only Joe Root remains. From Australia, Michael Clarke, Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Damien Martyn - everybody used to bat better," Chopra said on JioCinema’s new daily sports show ‘ #AakashVani.’

The former cricketer suggested that the current batting conditions in India is very tough and the opposition batters are used to play the white-ball formats and technique there is not going to help them score big in the Test format.

“Nowadays, the batting conditions are so bad that the highest score from the whole team is 25, 27, 38 which is not good. As much as the proliferation of T20 continues, the batting techniques will keep getting worse. The format demands something else and in white-ball cricket, the pitches are very flat," he said.

Chopra further talked about the practice match which are very crucial for any overseas team travelling to India for Test matches.

“So, in the grand scheme of things, India is becoming an increasingly difficult place to bat. Particularly if you are not wearing an Indian jersey. The rest of the teams that come from abroad don’t want to play friendly matches, you don’t prepare, and you don’t have good defensive techniques. Their batting average in India is significantly lower than ours," he added.

