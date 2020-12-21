As Quarantine Life Takes a Toll on Players, Will Cricket's 'Bubble' Burst in 2021?

- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
As Quarantine Life Takes a Toll on Players, Will Cricket's 'Bubble' Burst in 2021?
International cricket found a way through this year's coronavirus pandemic but the strain of 'bubble life' was evident by the end of 2020.
- AFP
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 8:18 AM IST
International cricket found a way through this year's coronavirus pandemic but the strain of 'bubble life' was evident by the end of 2020. The women's Twenty20 World Cup, won by Australia in front of a Melbourne crowd of more than 86,000 on March 8, escaped the ravages of Covid-19 but the men's game soon ground to a halt during an Australia-New Zealand series. In a perfect summary of the topsy-turvy cricket year, India eventually went to Australia and were bowled out for 36 in a humiliating first Test defeat.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
After the March lockdown, international cricket, sustained by the broadcast income from tours and tournaments, did not resume again until the England-West Indies Test series in July.
That month also saw the International Cricket Council announce it was postponing this year's men's World Twenty20 in Australia until 2022.
The England-West Indies series, played at the 'bio-secure' venues of Southampton and Manchester, established a template for cricket amid the pandemic and spared the England and Wales Cricket Board, one of the wealthier national governing bodies, from a crippling financial hit.
But the ECB still postponed its new domestic Hundred tournament, a 100 balls per side competition for men and women, while announcing 62 redundancies and pay cuts for players.
The ECB also forecast a loss of more than £100 million ($135 million) this year, potentially rising to £200 million in 2021.
Also Read: Visitors Looking at Four Changes in Team for Boxing Day Test - Report
West Indies won the first Test but lost the series.
Together with Pakistan, another of world cricket's financially poorer leading sides, the West Indies spent much of 2020 on the road, the two teams travelling to both England and New Zealand.
West Indies captain Jason Holder, who played in another bubble during a lucrative Indian Premier League moved to the United Arab Emirates on health grounds, articulated the stresses of cricket in confinement.
'Room gets smaller'
"Going from bubble to bubble, being isolated in a room, sometimes the room just gets smaller and smaller by the second," said Holder following the second of West Indies' two innings defeats in New Zealand earlier this month.
Meanwhile England's Tom Banton and Tom Curran both withdrew from Australia's Big Bash League after citing bubble fatigue.
December saw England abandon their tour of South Africa after breaches of their hotel bubble.
Michael Vaughan branded the decision "alarming", with the former England captain writing in the Daily Telegraph: "I worry that in future it will only be the rich nations that can put on cricket in bio-secure bubbles."
But Judge Zak Yacoob, the interim board chairman of Cricket South Africa, criticised "an awkward narrative coming out that third-world countries can't manage these things properly".
Also Read: No Change in Sydney Test Due to Covid Outbreak, Announces Cricket Australia
England and West Indies took the knee as a response to the global Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice.
Holder, however, was among those who criticised the ECB for abandoning the gesture during subsequent series against Pakistan and Australia, with Australia opting instead for a 'barefoot circle', in solidarity with Indigenous Australians, at the start of their home season.
November saw the ICC elect a new chairman in Greg Barclay, with the New Zealander questioning the future of a World Test Championship where the inaugural edition's points system had to be altered after several series fell victim to Covid-19.
Pre-pandemic fears that compressed touring schedules skewed the balance too heavily in favour of the home side were highlighted again by India's collapse to their record low total in an eight-wicket defeat by Australia in the first Test at Adelaide on Saturday, albeit fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood performed superbly against a side who had made 244 in the first innings.
Also Read: On This Day, December 21, 1959 - Birth of Kris Srikkanth
While Pakistan overcame longstanding security concerns to persuade England, Australia and New Zealand to tour the country in 2021, the year ended with fast bowler Mohammad Amir announcing his international retirement in protest at his "shabby" treatment.
Amir had been one of the most exciting players in world cricket when he was given a five-year ban after being involved in a spot-fixing case during the 2010 Lord's Test.
The highlight of his return came when he took three wickets as Pakistan beat arch-rivals India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.
Amir's admirers hoped his international retirement would be short-lived, despite the 28-year-old saying he had been "mentally tortured" by team management.
But what sort of global game he might come back to remained to be seen.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking