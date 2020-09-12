Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS ROMANIA, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 12 September, 2020

1ST INN

Baneasa Cricket Club *

2/1 (0.4)

Baneasa Cricket Club
v/s
Cluj Cricket Club
Cluj Cricket Club

Toss won by Baneasa Cricket Club (decided to bat)

AS vs MAK Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League, Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AS vs MAK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AS vs MAK Dream11 Best Picks / ST vs MAK Dream11 Captain / AS vs MAK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
AS vs MAK Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League, Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AS vs MAK Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League, Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights Playing XI,  Cricket Fantasy Tips | Struggling at the bottom, Amo Sharks will lock horns with Mis Ainak Knights on Saturday, September 12, in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Shpageeza T20 League. The outing will commence from 2:30 PM at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul. Currently, Amo Sharks are at the last spot on the points table with zero points from three matches. In their latest outing against Kabul Eagles on September 10, the team lost by 61 runs. Mis Ainak Knights, on the other hand, have managed to perform pretty decently. The team is currently at the second spot and has lost and won two matches each till now. Mis Ainak Knights currently have a total of four points off four matches. In their latest match, MAK were defeated by Boost Defenders by a margin of four wickets. A total of six teams are a part of the Shpageeza T20 League. These include Mis Ainak Knights, Kabul Eagles, Boost Defenders Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers and Band-e-Amir Dragons

Shpageeza T20 League Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights Streaming

The Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights match will be live streamed on RTA social media platforms.

AS vs MAK Shpageeza T20 League, Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE 

Shpageeza T20 League, Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights: Match Details

September 12 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Shpageeza T20 League AS vs MAK Dream11 team for Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights

Shpageeza T20 League AS vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights captain: Shahzad

Shpageeza T20 League AS vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights vice-captain: Shahidi

Shpageeza T20 League AS vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights wicket keeper: Shahzad

Shpageeza T20 League AS vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights batsmen: Shahidi, Ali, Rasooli, Zakhail

Shpageeza T20 League AS vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights all-rounders: Kamal, Wasi

Shpageeza T20 League AS vs MAK Dream11 prediction, Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights bowlers: Zadran, Mazari, Ahmad, Shah

AS vs MAK Shpageeza T20 League, Amo Sharks playing 11 against Mis Ainak Knights: Farhan Zakhil, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Wasi, Juma Gul, Darwish Rasooli, Hayatullah, Imran Mohammadi, Haji Murad Muradi, Batin Shah, Farid Malik, Yamin Ahmedzai.

AS vs MAK Shpageeza T20 League, Mis Ainak Knights playing 11 against Amo Sharks: Mohammad Shahzad, Bahar Ali, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Sadiqullah Pacha, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Abdullah Mazari, Noor Ahmad

AS vs MAK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AS vs MAK Dream11 Best Picks / ST vs MAK Dream11 Captain / AS vs MAK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

