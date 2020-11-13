AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Predictions WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Predictions WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Best Picks / AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Captain / AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Brisbane Heat Women would be eyeing the win in the upcoming match. The team till now have not been able to perform in the league as they have only won two out of the eight matches till now. This also includes their latest fixture in which Brisbane Heat Women defeated Sydney Thunder by eight wickets. The WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women match is scheduled for Saturday, November 14. The fixture will commence from 9:00 AM IST at the Drummoyne Oval.
Adelaide Strikers Women’s performance too have been below average as the team have only registered their in three fixtures. Their latest fixture against Melbourne Stars Women ended with them being on the losing side.
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Live Score
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Match Details
November 14 - 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Drummoyne Oval.
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women captain: Suzie Bates
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women vice-captain: Amelia Kerr
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women wicket keeper: Tegan McPharlin
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women batsmen: Maddy Green, Katie Mack, Suzie Bates
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women all-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women bowlers: Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Brisbane Heat Women: Suzie Bates(c), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt
AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Grace Harris, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Kirby Short(c), Amelia Kerr, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Laura Harris, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking