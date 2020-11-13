AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Predictions WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Best Picks / AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Captain / AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Brisbane Heat Women would be eyeing the win in the upcoming match. The team till now have not been able to perform in the league as they have only won two out of the eight matches till now. This also includes their latest fixture in which Brisbane Heat Women defeated Sydney Thunder by eight wickets. The WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women match is scheduled for Saturday, November 14. The fixture will commence from 9:00 AM IST at the Drummoyne Oval.

Adelaide Strikers Women’s performance too have been below average as the team have only registered their in three fixtures. Their latest fixture against Melbourne Stars Women ended with them being on the losing side.

November 14 - 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Drummoyne Oval.

AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Brisbane Heat Women: Suzie Bates(c), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt

AS-W vs BH-W Women's Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Grace Harris, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Kirby Short(c), Amelia Kerr, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Laura Harris, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge