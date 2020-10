AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Predictions, WBBL 2020, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Best Picks / AS-W vs HB-W Dream11Captain / AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

As the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 kickstarts on Sunday, the first day will host four matches. The second outing for October 25 is scheduled to be played between Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women at the Hurstville Oval Stadium, Sydney.

This will be the sixth edition of Women Big Bash, having a total of 59 matches being played in a bio-secure hub.

Adelaide Strikers will be missing their star player all-rounder Sophie Devine, who has now shifted to for Perth Scorchers. The only good news is the return of Stafanie Taylor, who will be back to the team after suffering a knee injury last season. The team is led by skipper Suzie Bates.

Hobart, on the other hand, marked a place for them in the semi-finals of the primary two seasons of the Women’s Big Bash League. However, the other three editions were a disappoint, with only eight wins across all editions. The team have now introduced some changes to their playing XI.

AS-W vs HB-W WBBL 2020, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming

Sony Six and Sony ESPN will broadcast live coverage of WBBL in India. Fans can also view the live streaming on SonyLIV.

AS-W vs HB-W WBBL 2020, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Match Details

October 25 – 5:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Hurstville Oval Stadium

Dream11team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women

WBBL 2020 AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women captain: Stafanie Taylor

WBBL 2020 AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women vice-captain: Suzie Bates

WBBL 2020 AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest

WBBL 2020 AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women batsmen: Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenberg

WBBL 2020 AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women all-rounders: Suzie Bates, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor

WBBL 2020 AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women bowlers: Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Belinda Vakarewa

AS-W vs HB-W WBBL 2020, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes Women: Tegan McPharlin (WK), Suzie Bates, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia McGrath, Annie O’Neil, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt

AS-W vs HB-W WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Rachel Priest (WK), Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall, Nicola Carey, Sasha Maloney, Belinda Vakarewa, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty