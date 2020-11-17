- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Best Picks / AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Captain / AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 17, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
Adelaide Strikers Women will clash with Melbourne Renegades Women in the 46th match of the ongoing Rebel WBBL. MR-W will be looking for revenge for their previous loss to AS-W, in which they fell just six runs short while chasing a target of 128. It is, however, easier said than done, especially given their poor run in the tournament so far. They lie at the bottom of the points table with two wins and seven losses. In comparison, AS-W have fared better with five wins and as many losses. They will try to pick another win here. The match will be played at 09:00 am IST at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney.
AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming
All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.
AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Match Details
November 18 – 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney
Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women
Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women captain: Lizelle Lee
Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women vice-captain: Tahlia McGrath
Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee
Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women batsmen: Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite
Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women all-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Stafanie Taylor
Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women bowlers: Darice Brown, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano
AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Stafanie Taylor, Bridget Patterson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Darice Brown, Megan Schutt
AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Renegades Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Lizelle Lee (WK), Erin Fazackerley, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite, Josephine Dooley, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Courtney Neale, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking