AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Adelaide Strikers Women will clash with Melbourne Renegades Women in the 46th match of the ongoing Rebel WBBL. MR-W will be looking for revenge for their previous loss to AS-W, in which they fell just six runs short while chasing a target of 128. It is, however, easier said than done, especially given their poor run in the tournament so far. They lie at the bottom of the points table with two wins and seven losses. In comparison, AS-W have fared better with five wins and as many losses. They will try to pick another win here. The match will be played at 09:00 am IST at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney.

AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.

AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Match Details

November 18  09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women

Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women captain: Lizelle Lee

Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women vice-captain: Tahlia McGrath

Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women batsmen: Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite

Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women all-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Stafanie Taylor

Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women bowlers: Darice Brown, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano

AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Stafanie Taylor, Bridget Patterson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Darice Brown, Megan Schutt

AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Renegades Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Lizelle Lee (WK), Erin Fazackerley, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite, Josephine Dooley, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Courtney Neale, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

