AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Adelaide Strikers Women will clash with Melbourne Renegades Women in the 46th match of the ongoing Rebel WBBL. MR-W will be looking for revenge for their previous loss to AS-W, in which they fell just six runs short while chasing a target of 128. It is, however, easier said than done, especially given their poor run in the tournament so far. They lie at the bottom of the points table with two wins and seven losses. In comparison, AS-W have fared better with five wins and as many losses. They will try to pick another win here. The match will be played at 09:00 am IST at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney.

November 18 – 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Stafanie Taylor, Bridget Patterson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Darice Brown, Megan Schutt

AS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Renegades Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Lizelle Lee (WK), Erin Fazackerley, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite, Josephine Dooley, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Courtney Neale, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano