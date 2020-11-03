AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Predictions, WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonMatch Ended152/7(20.0) RR 7.6
BLR
DEL154/4(20.0) RR 7.6
Delhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended191/7(20.0) RR 9.55
KOL
RAJ131/9(20.0) RR 9.55
Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Predictions, WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Best Picks / AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Captain / AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 3, 2020, 11:43 AM IST
Adelaide Strikers Women are presently at number six position of the Rebel WBBL 2020 points table while Melbourne Stars Women are at the third spot. From the positions on the table, it is clear that Adelaide Strikers Women are totally out of form while Melbourne Stars Women team are pretty much in shape.
Melbourne Stars Women have till now not lost a single match. The team will be aiming the win in order to maintain their no loss record in the league. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, have only won one match as yet.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women outing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3. The match will start from 1:35 PM IST and will be played at the Blacktown ISP Oval.
In the last match, Melbourne Stars Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by eight wickets. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, had a draw match against Perth Scorhers Women.
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Melbourne Stars Playing XI: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Playing XI: Live Score
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Match Details
November 3 - 1:35 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blacktown ISP Oval.
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women captain: Natalie Scive
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women vice-captain: Laura Woolvardt
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women wicket keeper: Tegan McPharlin
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women batsmen: Elyse Vellani, Mignon du Preez, Laura Woolvardt, Meg Lanning
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women all-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Natalie Scive
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women bowlers: Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington
Also Read: Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Twitter India, BCCI Join Hands to Launch 7 Custom Emojis
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Stars Women: Tahlia McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Maddie Penna, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown
AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League Melbourne Stars Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking