AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Predictions, WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Best Picks / AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Captain / AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Adelaide Strikers Women are presently at number six position of the Rebel WBBL 2020 points table while Melbourne Stars Women are at the third spot. From the positions on the table, it is clear that Adelaide Strikers Women are totally out of form while Melbourne Stars Women team are pretty much in shape.

Melbourne Stars Women have till now not lost a single match. The team will be aiming the win in order to maintain their no loss record in the league. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, have only won one match as yet.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women outing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3. The match will start from 1:35 PM IST and will be played at the Blacktown ISP Oval.

In the last match, Melbourne Stars Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by eight wickets. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, had a draw match against Perth Scorhers Women.

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Melbourne Stars Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Playing XI: Live Score

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Match Details

November 3 - 1:35 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blacktown ISP Oval.

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women captain: Natalie Scive

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women vice-captain: Laura Woolvardt

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women wicket keeper: Tegan McPharlin

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women batsmen: Elyse Vellani, Mignon du Preez, Laura Woolvardt, Meg Lanning

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women all-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Natalie Scive

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women bowlers: Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington

Also Read: Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Twitter India, BCCI Join Hands to Launch 7 Custom Emojis

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Stars Women: Tahlia McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Maddie Penna, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown

AS-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League Melbourne Stars Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt.