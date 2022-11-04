AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's Women’s Big Bash League 2022 Match

AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women: The Adelaide Strikers Women will lock horns with the Melbourne Stars Women again in less than a week’s time. The Women’s Big Bash League is heating up and on Saturday, the two sides will be looking to go all out to secure a crucial win at Lilac Hill Park in Perth.

The last time these two sides clashed, the Melbourne Stars ended a five-match winning streak of the Adelaide Strikers. A young Tess Flintoff broke the WBBL record for the quickest half-century in league history, propelling Melbourne Stars to a 22-run victory.

Stars will be now looking to capitalize on their win and improve their sixth place in the league. Alice Capsey continued her rich batting form and will look to maintain her purple patch in this outing as well. Talking about the Strikers, the side will be desperate to avenge themselves and get back to winning ways. All-rounder Deandra Dottin has been the standout player for the Strikers.

When these two teams meet on Saturday, expect some high-octane action.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars Women and the Adelaide Strikers Women; here is everything you need to know:

AS-W vs MS-W Telecast

The match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

AS-W vs MS-W Live Streaming

The match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AS-W vs MS-W Match Details

The match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played at Lilac Hill Park in Perth, on Saturday, November 5, at 7:30 am IST.

AS-W vs MS-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tahlia McGrath

Vice-Captain: Annabel Sutherland

Suggested Playing XI for AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tegan McPharlin

Batsmen: Laura Wolvaardt, Nicole Faltum, Alice Capsey, Tess Flintoff

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Deandra Dottin, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Sophie Day, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson

Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women Possible Starting XI:

Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Tegan McPharlin (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath (c), Madeline Penna, Ella Wilson, Anesu Mushangwe, Darcie Brown, Jemma Barsby

Melbourne Stars Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Lauren Winfield (wk), Nicole Faltum (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Sophie Reid, Olivia Henry, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

