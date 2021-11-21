AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, November 21, 8:10 AM IST

AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women: The league stage of the 2021 edition of the Women Big Bash League will kick off with an exciting game of cricket between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women. Adelaide Oval will host the much-fancied game on November 21, Sunday, at 8:10 AM IST.

The game doesn’t hold any significance as the top four slots have already been sealed. Adelaide Strikers Women have confirmed a playoff spot and will be now hoping to gain some momentum ahead of the next round. The team are currently fourth in the points table with seven victories and five losses from 13 league matches.

Melbourne Stars Women, on the other hand, failed to make it to the top four this season. The team are reeling at the sixth place after winning just four encounters. They have also played the same number of games as Adelaide Strikers.

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women; here is everything you need to know:

AS-W vs MS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women game in India.

AS-W vs MS-W Live Streaming

The match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

AS-W vs MS-W Match Details

Adelaide Strikers Women will face Melbourne Stars Women at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 8:10 AM IST on November 21, Sunday.

AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Elyse Villani

Vice-Captain- Katie Mack

Suggested Playing XI for AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicole Faltum

Batters: Elyse Villani, Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown, Tess Flintoff

AS-W vs MS-W Probable XIs:

Adelaide Strikers Women: Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson

Melbourne Stars Women: Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Linsey Smith, Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhys McKenna

