AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Predictions,WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriMatch Ended185/4(20.0) RR 9.25
PUN
RAJ186/3(20.0) RR 9.25
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriMatch Ended281/8(50.0) RR 5.62
PAK
ZIM255/10(50.0) RR 5.62
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Predictions,WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Best Picks / AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Captain / AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 31, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
Both Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women have one win each to their credit in the WBBL (Women's Big Bash League). Both the teams are placed one after the other on the point table as there is only a difference of one point among them. Adelaide Strikers Women have two points while Perth Scorchers Women have three points.
AS-W have lost the two matches apart from the one victory match while PS-W have had one draw and one loss of the total three. Perth Scorchers Women in their latest match beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 18 runs and Adelaide Strikers Women lost the outing to Sydney Thunder Women by 58 runs.
The WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match is scheduled for Sunday November 1. The outing will commence from 4 AM IST at the Drummoyne Oval
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Playing XI: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Playing XI: Live Score
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Match Details
November 1 - 4:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Drummoyne Oval
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women:
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women captain: Sophie Devine
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women vice-captain: Tahila McGrath
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women wicket keeper: Tegan McPharlin
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women batsmen: Beth Mooney, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women all-rounders: Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine, Tahila McGrath
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Sarah Coyte, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Tahlia McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Katie Mack, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Katie Perkins, Alex Price
AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League Perth Scorchers Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Amy Ellen Jones, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Sarah Glenn, Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Emma King
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
