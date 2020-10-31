AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Predictions,WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Best Picks / AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Captain / AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Both Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women have one win each to their credit in the WBBL (Women's Big Bash League). Both the teams are placed one after the other on the point table as there is only a difference of one point among them. Adelaide Strikers Women have two points while Perth Scorchers Women have three points.

AS-W have lost the two matches apart from the one victory match while PS-W have had one draw and one loss of the total three. Perth Scorchers Women in their latest match beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 18 runs and Adelaide Strikers Women lost the outing to Sydney Thunder Women by 58 runs.

The WBBL Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women match is scheduled for Sunday November 1. The outing will commence from 4 AM IST at the Drummoyne Oval

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

November 1 - 4:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Drummoyne Oval

AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women captain: Sophie Devine

AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women vice-captain: Tahila McGrath

AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women wicket keeper: Tegan McPharlin

AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women batsmen: Beth Mooney, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt

AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women all-rounders: Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine, Tahila McGrath

AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Sarah Coyte, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt

AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Tahlia McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Katie Mack, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Katie Perkins, Alex Price

AS-W vs PS-W Women's Big Bash League Perth Scorchers Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Amy Ellen Jones, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Sarah Glenn, Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Emma King