AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, November 20, 08:10 AM IST

Adelaide Strikers Women will be squaring off against Sydney Sixers Women for the second time in the 2021 edition of the Womens Big Bash League. The must-win encounter will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 20, Saturday at 08:10 AM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women need just one victory or draw to confirm their qualification for the playoffs. The team are currently fourth in the points table with six wins from 12 league matches. Coming into the Saturday contest, Strikers will be low on confidence as they were defeated by Perth Scorchers in their last game by 12 runs.

Sydney Sixers Women, on the other hand, are struggling in WBBL 2021. The team are reeling at the second-last place in the standings with just four victories to their name from 12 matches. Despite the poor performance, the side still have an outside chance of qualifying for the next round. Sixers need to win both their upcoming games with a good margin to stay alive.

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women; here is everything you need to know:

AS-W vs SS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women game in India.

AS-W vs SS-W Live Streaming

The match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

AS-W vs SS-W Match Details

Adelaide Strikers Women will face Sydney Sixers Women at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 08:10 AM IST on November 20, Saturday.

AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain- Dane van Niekerk

Suggested Playing XI for AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tegan McPharlin

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Angela Reakes, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Nicole Bolton, Dane van Niekerk, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Sarah Coyte, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Radha Yadav

AS-W vs SS-W Probable XIs:

Adelaide Strikers Women: Tegan McPharlin (wk), Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna

Sydney Sixers Women: Angela Reakes, Radha Yadav, Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Claire Moore, Stella Campbell, Jade Allen, Shafali Verma, Maitlan Brown

