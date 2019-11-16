Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq is turning on the heat as he scored yet another ton, this time in the second practice match against Australia on Friday.
The middle-order batsman followed up his ton from first practice match with yet another hundred against Australia XI, finishing the first day at Perth, unbeaten on 101.
He was ably supported by Shan Masood (76), Babar Azam (63) and Kashif Bhatti (56*) who were among the runs too. The Pakistanis finished the day on 386/7, having scored especially briskly in the last hour.
Among the eight bowlers used from an inexperienced line-up for the hosts, leg-spinner Lloyd Pope was the standout, picking up five wickets.
On a track expected to favour fast bowlers, Pakistan's pacers, who rolled over the opposition for 122 in the first game, are likely to again play a part on Saturday.
"It's going to be a good contest," Azam told PCB in a chat, looking ahead to the two-Test series. "Our batsmen and bowlers are performing well. Our youngsters are in good form and have bowled well. Hopefully, we'll carry forward the performances into the Tests."
The first Test begins on 21 November at the Gabba.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Asad Shafiq Impresses With Another Ton in Practice Match Against Australia
Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq is turning on the heat as he scored yet another ton, this time in the second practice match against Australia on Friday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Happy With My Rhythm & Clear Mindset: Mitchell Starc Ahead of Pakistan Series
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
Pakistan to Play Home Tests Against Sri Lanka for First Time in Decade
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Australia vs Pakistan: Waqar Younis Backs Raw Teenage Pacers to Shine in Test Series
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings