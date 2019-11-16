Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

493/6 (114.0)

Bangladesh trail by 283 runs, MIN. 68.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

Asad Shafiq Impresses With Another Ton in Practice Match Against Australia

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq is turning on the heat as he scored yet another ton, this time in the second practice match against Australia on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 16, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Asad Shafiq Impresses With Another Ton in Practice Match Against Australia

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq is turning on the heat as he scored yet another ton, this time in the second practice match against Australia on Friday.

The middle-order batsman followed up his ton from first practice match with yet another hundred against Australia XI, finishing the first day at Perth, unbeaten on 101.

He was ably supported by Shan Masood (76), Babar Azam (63) and Kashif Bhatti (56*) who were among the runs too. The Pakistanis finished the day on 386/7, having scored especially briskly in the last hour.

Among the eight bowlers used from an inexperienced line-up for the hosts, leg-spinner Lloyd Pope was the standout, picking up five wickets.

On a track expected to favour fast bowlers, Pakistan's pacers, who rolled over the opposition for 122 in the first game, are likely to again play a part on Saturday.

"It's going to be a good contest," Azam told PCB in a chat, looking ahead to the two-Test series. "Our batsmen and bowlers are performing well. Our youngsters are in good form and have bowled well. Hopefully, we'll carry forward the performances into the Tests."

The first Test begins on 21 November at the Gabba.

Asad Shafiqaustralia vs pakistan 2019

Related stories

Happy With My Rhythm & Clear Mindset: Mitchell Starc Ahead of Pakistan Series
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 3:46 PM IST

Happy With My Rhythm & Clear Mindset: Mitchell Starc Ahead of Pakistan Series

Pakistan to Play Home Tests Against Sri Lanka for First Time in Decade
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 1:50 PM IST

Pakistan to Play Home Tests Against Sri Lanka for First Time in Decade

Australia vs Pakistan: Waqar Younis Backs Raw Teenage Pacers to Shine in Test Series
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 11:30 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan: Waqar Younis Backs Raw Teenage Pacers to Shine in Test Series

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more