Asghar Sacked as Afghanistan Split Captaincy Ahead of World Cup

ACB Selection Committee announced changes in team Afghanistan's leadership across formats as follows.



ODIs:

- @GbNaib Captain

- @rashidkhan_19 V. Captain



T20Is:

- @rashidkhan_19 Captain

- @shafaqshinwarai V. Captain



Tests:

- @RahmatShah_08 Captain

- @Hashmat_50 V.Captain pic.twitter.com/zRRvwgtKFF