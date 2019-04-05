Asghar Sacked as Afghanistan Split Captaincy Ahead of World Cup

Loading...
The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed on Friday, that the side will be led by Gulbadin Naib at the World Cup in just over a month’s time.
In the T20 format, champion spinner Rashid Khan has been handed the job, while Rahmat Shah will take charge in Test match cricket.
Asghar, who replaced Mohammad Nabi as captain in 2015, had a highly successful stint in the role.
It was under his captaincy that Afghanistan gained full membership of the ICC and then went onto register their maiden Test win when they beat Ireland in Dehradun.
The 31-year-old skippered the team to 33 ODI wins, including the World Cup Qualifiers, where they overcame West Indies in the final in Zimbabwe.
Afghan did considerably well in the T20Is too and won 37 out of 59 games as captain.
Afghanistan will tour Scotland and Ireland in May to take on the hosts in two ODIs each. They will also lock horns with Pakistan and England in one-off ODIs before beginning their World Cup campaign against Australia on 1 June.
First Published: April 5, 2019, 2:06 PM IST