Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Asghar Sacked as Afghanistan Split Captaincy Ahead of World Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 5, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Asghar Sacked as Afghanistan Split Captaincy Ahead of World Cup

Loading...
With the ICC World Cup around the corner, Afghanistan have rung in the changes in terms of the captains by not only giving Asghar Afghan the sack but also deciding on separate captains for all three formats.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed on Friday, that the side will be led by Gulbadin Naib at the World Cup in just over a month’s time.

In the T20 format, champion spinner Rashid Khan has been handed the job, while Rahmat Shah will take charge in Test match cricket.

Asghar, who replaced Mohammad Nabi as captain in 2015, had a highly successful stint in the role.




It was under his captaincy that Afghanistan gained full membership of the ICC and then went onto register their maiden Test win when they beat Ireland in Dehradun.

The 31-year-old skippered the team to 33 ODI wins, including the World Cup Qualifiers, where they overcame West Indies in the final in Zimbabwe.

Afghan did considerably well in the T20Is too and won 37 out of 59 games as captain.

Afghanistan will tour Scotland and Ireland in May to take on the hosts in two ODIs each. They will also lock horns with Pakistan and England in one-off ODIs before beginning their World Cup campaign against Australia on 1 June.
afghanistan world cupAsghar AfghanGulbadin NaibirelandRahmat Shahscotlandworld cup
First Published: April 5, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...