Ash Barty Retires: Tennis Legend And a Talented Cricketer Who Once Played in Women's Big Bash League

Ashleigh Barty has shocked the tennis world with her stunning announcement to retire from the sport at the age of 25. This comes after Barty has won three major singles titles including the 2019 French Open, 2021 Wimbledon Championships and 2022 Australian Open.

While Barty may have stepped away from the game for good, the Australian has taken a break from the sport previously as well. In 2014, she stepped away from professional tennis and began focusing her energies on playing cricket.

In 2015, Barty signed for Brisbane Heat to play in the Women’s Big Bash League before returning to play tennis in 2016. She fondly recalled her time playing cricket at the professional level.

She played nine matches, scoring 68 runs in seven innings including a high score of 39.

“It truly was an amazing period of my life," Barty said after winning the French Open. “I met an amazing group of people who couldn’t care less whether I could hit a tennis ball or not.

“They accepted me, and they got to know Ash Barty. They got to know me. I still have those relationships to this very day. I got an amazing amount of messages over the last couple of days from those cricket girls who were some of my best friends.

“The way they are accepting of someone new coming into their locker room, into their dressing room and into their sport was amazing. They are truly an incredible group of girls that I know I’ll have a relationship with for the rest of my life and a friendship with for the rest of my life," she added.

Barty is currently the top-ranked player in women’s singles category. She revealed her decision via Instagram, calling it a ‘difficult’ day.

“Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together," she said.

Explaining her decision, Barty said it’s a call which has been taken as she doesn’t have the drive anymore to challenge herself at the top level of the sport.

“There was a perspective shift in me in the second phase of my career, that my happiness wasn’t dependent on the results, and success for me is knowing I’ve given absolutely everything I can," she said.

She continued, “I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself. I’ve said it to my team multiple times, it’s just I don’t have that in me anymore. I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want, and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level anymore, and I just know that I am spent. I just know physically, I have nothing more to give. That, for me, is success."

