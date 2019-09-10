Ashes 2019: 'Accidental' Australia Captain Paine on Verge of Ashes Landmark
Greg Chappell could not do it, while Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, who had both had two attempts each, were unable to manage it either. But if his side avoid defeat in the fifth Test against England at The Oval starting Thursday, Tim Paine will join the list of Australia captains who have led the team to an Ashes series win in England.
