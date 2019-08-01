Ashes 2019 | Anderson Gives England Early Injury Scare

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson began the Ashes in the worst possible manner after picking up a calf injury against Australia in the morning session of the first day at Edgbaston.
Anderson, who bowled only four overs, will go for scans this afternoon.
The veteran fast bowler, who was England’s best bowler in the previous Ashes in Australia, felt tightness in his right calf at the end of the fourth over after which he did not bowl but managed to field for most of the session.
The 37-year-old left Edgbaston at lunch, when Australia were 88/3.
After suffering the tear on July 2, Anderson had missed Lancashire's next two County Championship matches and the warm-up Test against Ireland, with the Ashes marking his return to action.
While the injury is a worry England will not be concerned as they have in reserve - Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Olly Stone. Mark Wood is also out for a lengthy period with a side injury.
The second Test of the five-match series starts on 14 August at Lord's.
