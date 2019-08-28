Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: ROU VS RUS

upcoming
ROU ROU
RUS RUS

Antigua

29 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Ashes 2019: Anderson Steps Up Recovery Ahead of Fourth Test

Reuters |August 28, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
Ashes 2019: Anderson Steps Up Recovery Ahead of Fourth Test

James Anderson bowled 20 overs for Lancashire second XI on Tuesday (August 27) as he took another step towards proving his fitness for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia.

England's leading wicket-taker, who is recuperating from a right calf injury, claimed 1-38 against Durham second XI at Chester on Tuesday. The 37-year-old aggravated his calf injury in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston and missed the following two Tests.

The English paceman bowled Angus Robson and appeared to show no sign of injury or pain en route to figures of one for 38 from his 20 overs, as Durham closed on 288 for four.

As part of his rehabilitation programme, Anderson featured for Lancashire's second XI against Leicestershire's second string last week, picking up two wickets.

If Anderson comes through the four-day match at Chester unscathed he is expected to reclaim his spot in the England side for the fourth test at Old Trafford starting on September 4.

England pulled off a dramatic one-wicket win at Headingley to level the series at 1-1. Holders Australia will retain the Ashes if they win either of the final two Tests.

Ashes 2019England vs Australiafourth TestJames Anderson

Related stories

Ashes 2019 | Anderson Promises to Return Before Ashes End
Cricketnext Staff | August 7, 2019, 4:29 PM IST

Ashes 2019 | Anderson Promises to Return Before Ashes End

Ashes 2019: Felt Angry to Sit Out Edgbaston Test after All the Hard Work - Anderson
Cricketnext Staff | August 11, 2019, 6:06 PM IST

Ashes 2019: Felt Angry to Sit Out Edgbaston Test after All the Hard Work - Anderson

Ashes 2019: Smith On Course for Manchester Return, To Play Tour Match Against Derbyshire
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 4:09 PM IST

Ashes 2019: Smith On Course for Manchester Return, To Play Tour Match Against Derbyshire

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

RUS v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v LUX
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...