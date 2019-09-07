Ashes 2019: 'Anything is Possible' - Burns Says England Can Repeat Headingley Heroics
England opener Rory Burns has called on his side to repeat their heroics of Headingley and put the pressure back on Australia on Day at Old Trafford as he believes the balance of the game can still be shifted.
