Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

11 Aug, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Ashes 2019: Archer Has Got the X-Factor: Jos Buttler

AFP |August 11, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Ashes 2019: Archer Has Got the X-Factor: Jos Buttler

London: England's Jos Buttler believes Jofra Archer's "X factor" can re-energise his side's Ashes challenge, with the paceman in line to make a much-anticipated Test debut at Lord's this week. Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first Test at Edgbaston earlier this month by the thumping margin of 251 runs.

Archer is likely to play in the match starting on Wednesday (August 14) in place of England's record wicket-taker James Anderson, who is sidelined by a calf injury.

"He's got the X factor," Buttler said of his fellow World Cup winner.

"In his short international career so far we've seen what an impact he's had. He's got amazing skills with the white ball, but talking to him he prefers bowling with the red one.

"That's exciting for us, and it's exciting for the world to see him in the Test arena.

"He tends to cope with expectation well, he's a pretty laid-back character who has an immense trust in his game. So if he gets his chance I expect him to perform really well."

Australia won the Ashes opener despite stumbling to 122 for eight on the opening day, with man-of-the-match Steve Smith hitting two centuries.

"We played some good cricket at Edgbaston, but we didn't play well enough for long enough," Buttler said.

"The challenge is still the same. Every time you come and play at Lord's is special, especially in an Ashes Test.

"There's no need to panic. We're 1-0 down but there's four matches to go in this series."

The key to England's hopes of victory is finding a way to dismiss Smith, who now averages nearly 63 in Test cricket.

Buttler knows Smith well as the two men were teammates at the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League this year.

"He's pretty good, isn't he?" Buttler said. "What he does is put you under pressure for a long period of time and puts demands on you.

"He's a fantastic player who can take advantage of that. He's been one of the best players for a while now and that's the challenge of playing Test cricket against Australia."

Ashes 2019England vs AustraliaJofra ArcherJos Buttlersteve smith

Related stories

Ashes 2019: Shane Warne Backs Jofra Archer to be Steve Smith's 'Biggest Challenge'
Cricketnext Staff | August 10, 2019, 9:25 AM IST

Ashes 2019: Shane Warne Backs Jofra Archer to be Steve Smith's 'Biggest Challenge'

Rain Forces Australia's Tour Match to End in a Draw
Cricketnext Staff | August 10, 2019, 8:59 AM IST

Rain Forces Australia's Tour Match to End in a Draw

ECB Confirms Playing Conditions for The Hundred
Cricketnext Staff | February 22, 2019, 12:18 PM IST

ECB Confirms Playing Conditions for The Hundred

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more
Loading...