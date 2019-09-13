Ashes 2019: Archer Runs Riot as England Take Charge at The Oval
Jofra Archer took six wickets as England bowled Australia out for 225 to gain the upper hand on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test on Friday despite another Steve Smith masterclass. England were at 9-0 in the second innings before play came to a close.
