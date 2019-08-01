starts in
days hours mins

Ashes 2019 | Archer, Stone & Curran Released From England Squad for T20 Blast

Cricketnext Staff |August 1, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Archer, Stone & Curran Released From England Squad for T20 Blast

Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Sam Curran have all been released from England's Ashes squad to play in the T20 Blast on Friday night. Archer will also turn out for Sussex in a three-day Second XI game next week in a bid to further his case for the second Ashes Test as he continues his rehabilitation post the side strain he had suffered during the World Cup.

Archer was handed a maiden Test call when he was selected in the 14-man squad for the first game against Australia but was omitted from the final eleven owing to his recent injury. The 24-year-old was England's leading wicket-taker in their World Cup winning campaign and was widely tipped to make his red-ball debut in the first Test.

But England are not taking any chances with Archer just yet with four more Tests remaining.

"Jofra is coming back from quite a serious injury," said Joe Root, explaining his omission. "We looked at conditions and made a decision on what we thought would best take 20 wickets here.

"It also gives him time to get absolutely ready and fit to make sure he has his workloads up and ready to go for later in the series if he needs to make an impact. [His fitness] will be monitored throughout the week. It's important that he's ready to go to offer something different."

Stone and Curran, the two other members of the 14-member squad to not feature in the first Ashes Test will turn out for Birmingham Bears and Surrey respectively on Friday.

Eoin Morgan and Adil Rashid will also feature for their respective sides in the T20 Blast on Friday.

Ashes 2019Jofra ArcherOlly Stonesam curran

Related stories

Ashes 2019 | Question Mark Remains on Roy’s Potential in Tests: Lamb
Cricketnext Staff | August 1, 2019, 5:08 PM IST

Ashes 2019 | Question Mark Remains on Roy’s Potential in Tests: Lamb

Ashes 2019 | Australians Being Nice to You is Weird: Stokes
Cricketnext Staff | July 31, 2019, 9:01 AM IST

Ashes 2019 | Australians Being Nice to You is Weird: Stokes

Ashes 2019 | Fantastic to Have Stokes Back as Vice-Captain: Root
Cricketnext Staff | July 31, 2019, 10:06 PM IST

Ashes 2019 | Fantastic to Have Stokes Back as Vice-Captain: Root

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more