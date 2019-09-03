Ashes 2019: Archer Will be Waiting Eagerly to Bowl at Smith: Broad

Australian batsman Steve Smith, an onlooker due to the effects of a concussion in the Lord’s Test, will return to the fold for the crucial Old Trafford Test. He has been warned about a hostile welcome by Stuart Broad.
Broad and James Anderson will not be able to have one last go together at the Australians on their home turf, but Archer’s presence adds spice to the classic rivalry. The series is locked at 1-1 with two Tests to go.
“It was a nasty hit, wasn’t it?” said Broad on Monday. “First thing, it is great Steve is OK and coming back into Test cricket but Test cricket is a brutal sport where countries go hell for leather against each other. I’m sure when Steve comes in, Jofra will be in Joe Root’s ear wanting the ball, no doubt about that.
“It was a really tasty bit of cricket at Lord’s. Smith was on 80, playing beautifully, and Jofra went from 84mph to 95mph. He was really charging in. That sort of cricket is awesome to watch on the telly or from the stands but when you’re stood at mid-on, it’s pretty special. Hopefully we can have a battle like that again.
“The dream is someone nicks him off first ball and Jofra doesn’t get to bowl at him but he doesn’t average 60-odd for nothing. There will be a period in this game where those two come together again and – touch wood – I’m on the pitch to view it.”
The Australian returned to action in a practice match against Derbyshire where he was dismissed for 23, after which he headed straight to the nets, and was given a hand by David Warner.
The 30-year-old has been peppered by bouncers in the nets as he looks to shake off any lingering doubts.
Justin Langer said: “When you get hit, there’s always a little voice on your shoulder. I also know about Steve Smith and the really good players, you’ve got to have strategies to score runs and not get out – it’s the same to not get hit.”
The Australia coach added: “He works the game out better than anyone I’ve ever met in my life. He would’ve thought long and hard about it. If anyone’s going to get over any little demons, it’ll be Steven.”
Broad, who returns to the ground where his nose was broken by a bouncer from Varun Aaron, believes this series, played on pitches with up and down bounce, has hit a new level in terms of physical threat.
“[Smith] has got a bit more skill than me with the bat so it probably won’t affect him. I don’t think I’ve ever played in a series where so many people have been hit in the head. It feels like the doctors are running out every 10 overs, doesn’t it? But that’s part of Test cricket. You bowl a bouncer not to hit someone in the head, you bowl a bouncer to manoeuvre footwork and change momentum of body weight. But your best bouncer is directed over leg stump and at the head, unfortunately. If it hits, fortunately the helmets have got really good. They are much better now.”
