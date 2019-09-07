Ashes 2019: Australia Must Go All Guns Blazing for Win at Old Trafford - Ponting
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes his side must go all out in a bid to secure a win at Old Trafford despite the relatively short turnaround of the final Ashes Test at The Oval, which begins just 3 days after the final day of the fourth Test.
Ashes 2019: Australia Must Go All Guns Blazing for Win at Old Trafford - Ponting
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes his side must go all out in a bid to secure a win at Old Trafford despite the relatively short turnaround of the final Ashes Test at The Oval, which begins just 3 days after the final day of the fourth Test.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings