Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 3: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Mirpur

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Ashes 2019 | Australia Will Look at Ashes as Series of Missed Opportunities: Ponting

Even as Australia retained the Ashes, Ricky Ponting said that 2-2 was not an accurate representation and believed Australia were by far the better team.

Cricketnext Staff |September 16, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
Ashes 2019 | Australia Will Look at Ashes as Series of Missed Opportunities: Ponting

Even as Australia retained the Ashes despite losing the fifth and final Test at The Oval by 135 runs, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said that 2-2 was not an accurate representation of how the series went and believed Australia were by far the better team.

Pointing out key moments throughout the series, Ponting told cricket.com.au, “Australia will look at it as a series of missed opportunities.

"I think they've clearly been the better team. They've clearly played better cricket throughout the series.

"They should have won at Headingley. If Warner catches Stokes pretty early on at Lord's I think they probably would have gone on to win that game as well.

"That's the way I think they'll look at it. Two-two is not a fair reflection."

Even at The Oval, England captain Joe Root was dropped thrice on Day 1, with the hosts then going on to post 294. However, Ponting said that it was their batting which let Australia down in the match, and not their efforts in other disciplines.

"Once they decided to bowl first, they had to go on and get a first innings lead," Ponting said.

"Knowing how dry the wicket was and how dry it looked, they couldn't afford to be behind in the game after both teams had batted once.

"Once they bowled England out for 294 they just had to get 350. If they got 350 they were in the game."

Ponting also addressed how Smith’s stunning form has also tapered over a lot of the cracks which were showing in the Australian batting lineup. Only three batsmen – Smith, Labuschagne and Wade – averaged more than 28 runs in the series, with opening batsman David Warner having a forgettable summer, averaging just 9.5.

"Steve Smith has been unbelievably good," he said.

"Wade has made a couple of hundreds. The top-order batting has been a huge disappointment for them.

"The opening partnerships through the series haven't been good enough.

"You take Smith, Labuschagne and Wade getting a second innings hundred here, you take them out and there's been a lot of question marks about the batting.

"They bowled particularly well, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been outstanding, Nathan Lyon has had another good series with the ball. The bowling group can hold their head really high.

"The boys have been on the road for five months. Making a World Cup semi-final and retaining the Ashes 2-2, it's been a good few months for Australian cricket."

Ashes 2019australiaricky ponting

Related stories

Ashes 2019 | I Believe Smith Will Captain Australia Again: Mark Taylor
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 11:04 AM IST

Ashes 2019 | I Believe Smith Will Captain Australia Again: Mark Taylor

Ashes 2019 | Pitches Suited Australia More, England Don't Use Home Advantage: Anderson
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 12:44 PM IST

Ashes 2019 | Pitches Suited Australia More, England Don't Use Home Advantage: Anderson

In Numbers: How Hazlewood & Cummins Spelled England Doom
Nikhil Narain | September 10, 2019, 7:41 PM IST

In Numbers: How Hazlewood & Cummins Spelled England Doom

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more