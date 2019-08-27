Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 20, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2019

2ND INN

Bengaluru Blasters

158/9 (20.0)

Bengaluru Blasters
v/s
Hubli Tigers
Hubli Tigers*

109/2 (10.5)

Hubli Tigers need 50 runs in 55 balls at 5.45 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: ROU VS RUS

upcoming
ROU ROU
RUS RUS

Antigua

29 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes' Life Will Change Forever with Headingley Knock - Ian Botham

Reuters |August 27, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes' Life Will Change Forever with Headingley Knock - Ian Botham

England's Ben Stokes has become a "world box-office attraction" with his Ashes heroics in the third Test against Australia and his life will never be the same again, former all-rounder Ian Botham has said.

All-rounder Stokes' unbeaten 135 at Headingley on Sunday helped the hosts chase down a record target of 359 in dramatic fashion and level the five-match series at 1-1.

The 28-year-old's epic knock evoked memories of Botham's famous unbeaten century on the same ground in 1981 that sparked an equally unlikely home Test triumph and made him an Ashes hero for the ages.

"It changed my life overnight. I think Ben's life will be the same. He will have no private life. He has to get used to that and so do the family," Botham told the Daily Telegraph.

"He is public property but it is a great place to be in for the long term. It will set him up for life. He will reap the rewards which he richly deserves and he is now a world box-office attraction."

Botham, 63, described Stokes as the "Special One" and said the big-hitting all-rounder's desire to succeed in the longest format was a welcome sign.

"He will play all the T20 leagues but the refreshing thing about it all is he wants to play Test cricket and do well in it. That is the ultimate test," Botham added.

"Five-day games ebb and flow. We were bowled out for 67 (in the first innings of the third Test) and in any other format it'll be all over. Test cricket gives you room for something extraordinary to happen, and it happened.

"It might take 48 hours to sink in, and he'll think, 'I can do it, and I will do it again'. He's got wood on Australia and I tell you, there's no better feeling as an England cricketer."

The fourth Test begins at Old Trafford on September 4.

Ashes 2019Ben StokesEngland cricket teamian botham

Related stories

Ashes 2019 | Stokes the Greatest All-rounder England has Produced: Moeen Ali
Cricketnext Staff | August 27, 2019, 12:16 PM IST

Ashes 2019 | Stokes the Greatest All-rounder England has Produced: Moeen Ali

Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes is a Freak, Hails England Skipper Joe Root
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 10:01 AM IST

Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes is a Freak, Hails England Skipper Joe Root

Ashes 2019: Tim Paine Lost His Brain in Final Hour, says Ian Chappell
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 8:39 AM IST

Ashes 2019: Tim Paine Lost His Brain in Final Hour, says Ian Chappell

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

RUS v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v LUX
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...